Vaxart To Showcase Its COVID-19 And Norovirus Oral Pill Vaccine Candidates At World Vaccine Congress Europe 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that it will present research featuring its and norovirus oral pill vaccine candidates at the World Vaccine Europe 2024 taking place in Barcelona, Spain on October 28-31, 2024.

Vaxart's mission is to improve global public by developing a transformative oral tablet vaccine platform. With multiple promising clinical-stage programs, including those targeting COVID-19 and norovirus, the Company is committed in solving serious health challenges facing society. Vaxart's differentiated platform has generated both systemic and mucosal immune responses and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in clinical trials, reinforcing its potential of bringing worldwide game changing solutions.

Presentation Information:

Title: Oral Covid Vaccine - Clinical Update from Phase 1 to Phase 2B

Speaker: Dr. James F. Cummings, Chief Medical Officer

Date: Tuesday, October 29

Time: 3:55 p.m. CET

Location : Theatre 3

Title: Oral Norovirus Vaccine Induces Cross-reactivity and Protection Against Infection in Humans

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Date: Wednesday, October 30

Time: 11:40 a.m. CET

Location : Theatre 5

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and to eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

...

(646) 871-8481