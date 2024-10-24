Avadel Pharmaceuticals And Nference Announce Publication Of Real-World Data In Sleep Advances

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data demonstrated people with narcolepsy were significantly more likely to have sleep, mood and pain disorders

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, and nference , a tech company dedicated to making biomedical data computable, today announced the publication of real-world data that identified the demographic characteristics and the top 20 most prevalent comorbidities of people living with narcolepsy.

The paper, titled“Demographic Characteristics and Comorbidities of Patients With Narcolepsy: A Propensity-Matched Cohort Study,” was published online in Sleep Advances . These real-world findings were previously presented at the American Neurological Association (ANA) Annual Meeting in October 2022.

Results describing demographic characteristics and the top 20 comorbidities were based on a review of deidentified electronic health data from more than 2,000 people with narcolepsy and 2,000 matched controls. The retrospective analysis was conducted through Mayo Clinic Platform, which leverages nference's AI software to provide access to curated, deidentified electronic health data in a secure, privacy-protected environment. These types of data provide a more comprehensive view of patient information than claims data alone.

“This is the first real-world study in narcolepsy to use aggregate electronic health record data,” said Melissa Lipford, M.D., a neurologist at the Center for Sleep Medicine at Mayo Clinic and lead author of the published paper.“We found that people with narcolepsy were more likely to have psychiatric, sleep and pain disorders. Understanding which comorbid conditions are most common should help clinicians better understand the challenges faced by patients with narcolepsy and help them optimize the management of their symptoms with the most appropriate treatment.”

“We were proud to collaborate with Mayo Clinic Platform and nference to generate these real-world deidentified data from patients seen at the Mayo Clinic Health System. Narcolepsy is a chronic and complex neurological disorder and understanding the most prevalent comorbidities increased in this patient population may help to inform optimal management,” said Jennifer Gudeman, Pharm.D., Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs of Avadel.“In contrast to claims-based studies, cardiovascular disease was not among the top 20 co-morbidities found to be increased in the narcolepsy cohort compared to the matched cohort.”

