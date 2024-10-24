Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Minnesota Foundation Awards More Than $4M To 18 Nonprofits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation has awarded $4.08M in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota, as part of its focus on increasing healthcare coverage across Minnesota, supporting community solutions to accessing equitable care, and increasing awareness about communities most impacted by a lack of healthcare access.

Nine grants were awarded through the Foundation's recent Access to Equitable Healthcare Coverage funding opportunity. These grant awards are for two years and range from $50,000 to $100,000 per year.

“Many factors impact people's health, including access to healthcare coverage and equitable healthcare,” said Bukata Hayes, chair of the Blue Cross Foundation board, and vice president of racial and health equity and chief equity officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.“Research tells us that people without insurance are much more likely to delay healthcare or go without it entirely, which can be devastating. Significant barriers continue to keep healthcare coverage out of reach for many Minnesotans, particularly among communities of color, Indigenous communities, the LGBTQ community and those in a lower income bracket. These grants are the latest way the Foundation is working alongside and supporting our grantee partners in increasing access to equitable care and coverage.”

The following organizations were selected to receive grants:

African Community Senior Services, Minneapolis

CAPI USA, Minneapolis

Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio, St. Paul

Face to Face Health and Counseling Service, Inc., St. Paul

HealthFinders Collaborative, Faribault

NorthPoint Health & Wellness, Inc., Minneapolis

Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance, St. Cloud

Portico Healthnet, Minneapolis, in partnership with Minnesota Seeds of Justice, Worthington

United Community Action Partnership, Willmar

In addition, three organizations were awarded Healthy Generations grants to improve equitable care and coverage. These grant awards are for three years and range from $100,000 to $200,000 per year:

CARE Clinic, Red Wing

Native American Community Clinic, Minneapolis

Northwest Indian Community Development Center, Bemidji

The Healthy Generations designation represents grants to organizations that are uniquely positioned to work toward shared racial and health equity goals across generations and issue areas, as well as deepen advocacy work and advance systems change.

Six organizations were also awarded grants to increase access to oral healthcare, advance birth equity, and provide infrastructure support to advance equitable care and coverage. These grant awards are for two years and range from $40,000 to $110,000 per year:

Apple Tree Dental, Mounds View

Children's Dental Services, Minneapolis

African American Babies Coalition, St. Paul

Roots Community Birth Center, St. Paul

Minnesota Navigator Coalition, St. Paul

University of Minnesota's State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC), Minneapolis

About the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation builds strong community partnerships to advance racial and health equity, awarding more than $75 million to over 600 nonprofits since it was established in 1986. For more information on Blue Cross' grantmaking programs, visit bluecrossmnfoundation.org .

