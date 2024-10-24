Collegium To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the“Collegium Pharmaceutical Q3 2024 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website: . The webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Investor Contact:

Danielle Jesse

Director, Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Marissa Samuels

Vice President, Corporate Communications

...