Jasper Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Briquilimab Data At The American College Of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and asthma, is presenting data from preclinical studies evaluating briquilimab at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place October 24-28, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We are pleased to present promising preclinical results from multiple studies at ACAAI this year,” said Wendy Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Translational Medicine.“Both the in-vitro data and the non-human primate data generated in these studies provide further support for the pharmacodynamics of briquilimab, particularly its ability to bind c-Kit and drive mast cell depletion with relatively high potency.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Briquilimab is Well-Tolerated and Effectively Depletes Tissue Resident Mast Cells in Non-Human Primates

Abstract ID: 8271

ePoster ID: R056

Presentation Date / Time: Friday, October 25, 2024; 3:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall A

Abstract Title: Briquilimab Potently Inhibits Stem Cell Factor (SCF)/c-Kit Signaling, and Mast Cell (MC) Degranulation and Survival

Abstract ID: 8282

ePoster ID: R058

Presentation Date / Time: Friday, October 25, 2024; 4:15 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall A

Abstract Title: Briquilimab Potently Blocks Stem Cell Factor (SCF)/c-Kit Signaling in Primary Human Mast Cells

Abstract ID: 8298

ePoster ID: R059

Presentation Date / Time: Friday, October 25, 2024; 4:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall A

Copies of the presentations will be available on the ACAAI website as well as the Events & News – Events page on the Jasper Therapeutics IR website.

About Briquilimab

Briquilimab is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor c-Kit, also known as CD117, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria. Jasper is currently conducting clinical studies of briquilimab as a treatment in patients with CSU or with CIndU and is initiating a clinical study in patients with asthma. Briquilimab is also currently in clinical studies as a treatment for patients with LR-MDS and as a conditioning agent for cell therapies for rare diseases. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 160 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes in CIndU, and as a conditioning agent in severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Fanconi anemia (FA), and sickle cell disease (SCD).

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria, asthma and lower to intermediate risk MDS and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as SCD, FA and SCID. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 160 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes in CIndU and as a conditioning agent in SCID, AML, MDS, FA, and SCD. For more information, please visit us at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab's potential, including with respect to its potential in mast cell driven diseases such as CSU, CIndU, and asthma and its ability to bind c-Kit and drive mast cell depletion with relatively high potency; and Jasper's presentation at ACAAI. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that prior test, study and trial results may not be replicated in continuing or future studies and trials; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper's product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients' willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper's business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper's business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire (investors)

LifeSci Advisors

617-435-6602

...

Alex Gray (investors)

Jasper Therapeutics

650-549-1454

...

Lauren Walker (media)

Real Chemistry

646-564-2156

...