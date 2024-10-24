Spiro Harrison & Nelson Announces Fall Associate Class

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Samantha M. Glatz, Associate, Spiro Harrison & Nelson

Alex Penchuk, Associate, Spiro Harrison & Nelson

The Spiro Harrison & Nelson law firm is pleased to welcome Alex Penchuk and Samantha M. Glatz to the firm's New York City and Red Bank, New Jersey offices.

- Jason SpiroRED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Spiro Harrison & Nelson law firm is pleased to welcome Alex Penchuk and Samantha M. Glatz as new associates to the firm's New York City and Red Bank, New Jersey offices.“As our firm continues to grow our practice in New Jersey and New York City, we're thrilled to welcome two new, talented associates to our team in the fields of litigation and real estate law,” said Jason C. Spiro.“Alex and Samantha are important additions to our firm as we expand our practice while continuing to provide leading client-focused, value-driven services to our growing roster of clients.”Alex Penchuk, New YorkAlex Penchuk is an Associate Attorney in Spiro Harrison & Nelson's New York City office. His practice interests include civil litigation, business disputes, and real estate law. His litigation focus aligns with his broader goal of providing strategic counsel and representation for individuals and businesses. As a former real estate intern at W Brothers Realty, he also has experience in property management and real estate transactions.Alex received a law degree from Cornell Law School after graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.During law school, Alex interned at the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, where he drafted administrative rules and provided counsel on regulatory matters, and the Ithaca Tenants Legal Hotline, where he advocated for tenant rights in connection with landlord-tenant disputes.Samantha M. Glatz, New JerseySamantha M. Glatz is an Associate Attorney in Spiro Harrison & Nelson's Red Bank office. Her practice is focused on various litigation and transactional matters in state and federal courts.Prior to joining the firm, Samantha clerked for the Honorable Valter H. Must in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Ocean County.Samantha holds her J.D. from the University of Massachusetts Law School. Throughout law school, Samantha was involved with several organizations such as the Delta Theta Phi Honors Society, women in law, and first-generation lawyers.Samantha also received her B.A. in Political Science from Seton Hall University with honors. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey.About Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law FirmSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states with 24 attorneys and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.For more information, visit .

