STRATEGIC PLANNING PROGRAM HELPS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS MANAGE A RAPIDLY CHANGING PRACTICE ENVIRONMENT

STRATEGIC PLANNING PROGRAM OFFERS A ROADMAP FOR MANAGING INDUSTRY DISRUPTION

- Johanna HoffmannTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Architects, engineers, and interior designers can now elevate their practice and navigate industry changes with a strategic planning program that offers a 360° view of practice operations, identifies areas for improvement, helps set actionable goals and provides a clear roadmap for success. Ongoing support ensures that strategies are successfully implemented, and program objectives are met.The program evaluates systems and practices in the areas of project and financial management, recruitment, employee satisfaction, company culture, and marketing/business development. This comprehensive analysis identifies a firm's strengths and weaknesses and provides a framework to align strategies and activities for enhanced operations, personnel management, and marketing.Created by Oomph Group Inc., a leader in design marketing and business development, and WORKBENCH, a consultancy specializing in design firm operations and people management, the program is structured into four key phases. It starts with a practice review and information gathering through anonymous online surveys and in-person interviews. Next, an assessment and discussion retreat is followed by strategy design sessions, which include a SMART goal-setting workshop, the establishment of accountabilities, project schedules, budgets, and performance metrics. The final phase offers six months of implementation support through regular progress-tracking meetings to ensure successful execution. The sessions can be delivered either in-office or virtually, tailored to each firm's needs.“The architecture, engineering, and construction industry is undergoing rapid and transformative change,” said Oomph Group CEO Johanna Hoffmann.“The need for faster, more cost-efficient construction, increasing focus on sustainability, advancements in AI, innovative materials and methods, and growing competition from larger firms and new market entrants are reshaping the sector. The challenges facing design firms today are more complex than ever.”“Disruption upends the status quo, but it also unlocks opportunities: firms that embrace change can thrive and reach new heights,” said WORKBENCH Co-Founder Melissa Van Loon.“A plan for improving financial, human resources, and operational management systems, along with a strategy to differentiate, communicate, promote, and grow the practice are now needed to remain resilient and profitable in the face of change.”About Oomph Group Inc.Oomph helps architects, engineers, and interior designers tell their stories through integrated marketing and business development plans that make them more competitive and help them grow their firms. Operating across North America, Oomph provides strategic insights and innovative solutions empowering design professionals to achieve market success. Visit to learn more.About WORKBENCHWORKBENCH is a design-focused consultancy serving small and medium-sized firms. Specializing in practice operations, strategic planning, and industrial design, WORKBENCH helps firms grow their footprint, improve operations, and explore new revenue streams. By identifying pain points and strategic growth opportunities, WORKBENCH develops actionable initiatives that drive long-term success. Visit to learn more.

