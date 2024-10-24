FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS LOANS AND DEPOSITS GREW 13% OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "During the third quarter we successfully expanded our while maintaining pristine credit quality. Our net income has increased, thanks largely to our ability to preserve a strong net interest margin in a highly competitive environment. While deposit growth in this rate environment presents challenges, we have effectively sustained our net interest margin through a disciplined loan pricing approach, allowing us to prudently grow our portfolio."

Net income of $1.6 million, which exceeded the prior quarter by 20%

Total interest income grew 22% over the prior year third quarter

Net interest income grew 7% over the prior year third quarter

Provision for credit losses decreased 81% over the prior year third quarter

The net interest margin remained steady at 3.43% quarter over quarter

Total loans grew 2% during the third quarter, or 7% annualized (10% year-to-date)

Total deposits grew 2% during the third quarter, or 8% annualized (10% year-to-date)

Total assets grew $11.0 million, or 2%, ending the quarter at $651.7 million

Gain on sale of SBA loans and swap loan referral fee income collectively totaled $304 thousand year-to-date, more than quadruple the entire prior year

There were no loans past due greater than 30 days, non-accrual loans or non-performing assets as of September 30, 2024, consistent with the prior quarter

Book value per share grew 4% during the third quarter to $16.45

Issued $2.5 million in subordinated debt Implemented a 5% stock repurchase program

Ranalli added, "In the third quarter, we embraced the opportunity to raise a modest amount of subordinated debt at the holding company level. This debt, with a 10-year term, includes a 5-year call option and carries an interest rate of 6.50%. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a 5% common stock repurchase plan as a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value. We are pleased to report that 96,084 shares have already been repurchased under this authorization."

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $1.6 million, or $0.53 per common share, up from $1.3 million, or $0.44 per common share, in the previous quarter, and consistent with $1.6 million, or $0.51 per common share, in the same quarter last year. The annualized return on average assets was 1.04% for the third quarter of 2024, slightly down from 1.12% for the third quarter of 2023. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity was 13.08% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 14.19% during the same period last year.



Total interest income rose by $479 thousand, or 5%, increasing from $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a 2% expansion in loans during the third quarter.

Total interest income rose by $1.7 million, marking a 22% increase from $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $9.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024. This growth was driven by a 13% expansion in loans year-over-year, complemented by an increased rate environment, positively impacting interest-earning assets.



Total interest income grew $5.6 million, or 26%, from $21.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to $26.9 million for the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was directly related to the expansion of loans and an increased rate environment as previously noted.

Total interest expense rose by 8% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter. This increase stemmed from a 4 basis point uptick in the cost of money market accounts and a 10 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, alongside a higher volume of time deposits quarter over quarter. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased by 42% due to an increase in the average balance of overnight advances during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter. Additionally, interest expense on subordinated debt rose by 30%, following the issuance of $2.5 million of additional subordinated debt on August 1, 2024.

Total interest expense increased by 46%, climbing from $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a 48 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 107 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, coupled with a greater volume of both money market accounts and time deposits year-over-year. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased by 26%, while interest expense on subordinated debt increased by 30% when compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Total interest expense increased by 62%, growing from $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to $12.1 million for the same period in 2024. This sharp increase was primarily driven by a 79 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 152 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, along with higher volumes of both money market accounts and time deposits compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2024, net interest income increased by $166 thousand, or 3%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin remained stable at 3.43% for both the second and third quarters of 2024. The overall yield on interest-earning assets rose by 12 basis points during the third quarter, primarily driven by a 12 basis point rise in loan yields and higher

loan volume, resulting in a total yield on loans of 6.44% for the quarter. Conversely, the cost of interest-bearing deposits rose 6 basis points to 3.61% during the third quarter, driven by increased costs for money market and time deposit accounts, as well as a higher volume of time deposits. Consequently, the total cost of deposits increased by 9 basis points, climbing from 2.86% in the second quarter of 2024 to 2.95% in the third quarter.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $14.8 million, reflecting a 7% increase from $13.8 million for the same period in 2023. This growth was fueled by a $5.7 million, or 27% increase in loan interest income, offset by a $4.5 million, or 66%, increase in deposit interest expense.



The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 was $13 thousand, a significant decrease from $246 thousand in the second quarter. Year over year, the provision for credit losses fell $58 thousand from $71 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 to $13 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.



As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.76%, down from the 0.81% recorded on December 31, 2023, and lower than the 0.88% reported on September 30, 2023. As of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there were no non-performing assets. Also, there were no loans past due greater than 30 days as of September 30, 2024.

"Credit quality remains excellent as we maintain strict underwriting guidelines while we continue to grow the loan portfolio," commented Ranalli.

Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $286 thousand, compared to $291 thousand in the previous quarter and $297 thousand in the third quarter of the prior year. Specifically, no swap referral fee income was received in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $62 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, and $76 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. However, gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $59 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to none in both the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $973 thousand, up from $710 thousand for the same period in the previous year. Swap referral fee income rose significantly to $245 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $76 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Additionally, gains on the sale of SBA loans amounted to $59 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, whereas there were no gains recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $49 thousand, or 1%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, and data processing expenses. However, these increases were partially offset by reductions in professional fees, advertising, and other costs.



"Effective management of overhead expenses is more crucial than ever due to pressure on our net interest margin. As a growth-oriented company, we must continue investing in our infrastructure prudently. Notably, the ratio of non-interest expense to average assets has steadily declined this year as we adapt to increased expenses, including the move to a new corporate office," commented Ranalli.

Non-interest expenses increased $316 thousand, or 10%, when comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2023. However, the ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 2.17% in the third quarter of 2024, down from 2.21% in the previous quarter and 2.19% in the third quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $10.0 million compared to $9.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $1.0 million, or 11%, was mostly attributed to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with a higher headcount, occupancy costs, and other expenses.

Deposits experienced a net increase of $10.6 million, or 2%, rising from $536.6 million on June 30, 2024, to $547.1 million on September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits declined by $11.0 million, or 10%, from $104.7 million on June 30, 2024, to $93.7 million on September 30, 2024. This decline is attributed to normal fluctuations in existing customer accounts. Conversely, interest-bearing checking balances grew by $8.6 million, or 24%, from $36.2 million on June 30, 2024, to $44.7 million on September 30, 2024. Money market deposits increased $829 thousand, or 0%, from $235.3 million on June 30, 2024, to $236.1 million on September 30, 2024. Additionally, certificates of deposit increased $12.1 million, or 8%, from $160.4 million on June 30, 2024, to $172.6 million on September 30, 2024. Between September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2024, total deposits grew 13%, driven by strong increases in interest-bearing checking accounts, money markets, and time deposits, which were partially offset by a decline in non-interest-bearing checking.

Deposits increased 10% year-to-date, primarily due to robust growth in interest-bearing checking, money markets, and time deposits, which were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing checking. As of September 30, 2024, approximately 82% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, up from 81% in the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio expanded by $9.7 million, representing a 2% increase, from $573.6 million on June 30, 2024, to $583.2 million on September 30, 2024.

While there was robust growth in commercial real estate and commercial business loans, this was partially offset by decreases in construction loans and consumer loans when comparing loan balances over the same period. The decrease in construction loans was largely attributed to projects reaching completion and transitioning to permanent financing within the commercial real estate portfolio. Total loans grew 10% year-to-date, with strong growth in commercial real estate and commercial business loans partially offset by declines in construction and consumer loans.

