Snow Peak Capital Acquires Phoenix-Based Turbineaero, Leading Provider Of APU MRO Solutions To The Aerospace Industry

, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Peak Capital, LLC (Snow Peak), a private equity firm focused on middle-market businesses, today announced it has acquired

TurbineAero, Inc., the world's largest independent provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services focused on aircraft auxiliary power units (APUs) and other aeroengine components.

Snow Peak acquired TurbineAero from The Gores Group, a global company. terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APUs and related parts and accessories. The company also performs highly specialized coatings processes for new and repaired aeroengine components and other aerospace applications. TurbineAero has four facilities near Phoenix, Arizona and a newly constructed, state-of-the-art facility near Bangkok, Thailand.



"TurbineAero has been supporting the aerospace industry for decades and has exceptional, longstanding relationships with marquee customers in commercial and military aerospace end markets across the globe," said Steve Yager, Managing Partner of Snow Peak.

Anthony Chirikos, Partner at Snow Peak, added, "We have developed a strong relationship with TurbineAero's management team, and we're confident that the business will flourish as the company expands to support the evolving needs of its customers."

"We are excited to partner with Snow Peak to invest in the next phase of TurbineAero's growth and continue to deliver world-class services to our global client base. We look forward to maintaining our position as the leader in independent APU MRO services and aeroengines component repair and manufacturing," said Peter Gille, TurbineAero's Chief Executive Officer.

About TurbineAero, Inc.

TurbineAero is the leading auxiliary power unit (APU) maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to the global aerospace community. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has three business units near Phoenix, Arizona and a newly constructed, 80,000 square foot facility near Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, visit .

About Snow Peak Capital, LLC

Snow Peak Capital is a Broomfield, Colorado-based private equity firm that invests in middle-market businesses across the industrial, technology, and business services sectors. Snow Peak Capital's founders have more than 50 years of combined M&A and operating experience, having led or been involved in more than 60 private equity transactions during their careers. Snow Peak seeks acquisition opportunities in which it can bring lasting improvements to its partner firms, either directly or through its network of operating relationships. For more information, visit:

.

