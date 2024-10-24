Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $29.5 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, and higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the 2023 period included a $10.8 million loss on securities transactions.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented:“The third quarter earnings have been challenged by continuing pressure on funding costs. Our net interest margin, which has increased 9 basis points since the first quarter of 2024, and our expense management, we believe, will contribute to improved earnings on a go forward basis. The Company's balance sheet and capital remain strong. We successfully closed the merger and performed the system conversion of Freehold Bank into Columbia Bank in October 2024. This was the final step of our fourth completed merger over the last five years."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income of $6.2 million was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 32.3%, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $3.2 million decrease in net interest income, and a $1.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $376,000 increase in non-interest income, and a $1.6 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $45.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 6.7%, from $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $20.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $17.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred throughout 2023, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The 50 basis point decrease in market rates in September 2024 did not significantly impact the 2024 period results. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by the 2023 rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with the continued intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $171,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $83,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 53 basis points to 5.00%, as compared to 4.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by rising interest rates and the average balance of loans. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 53 basis points to 2.90%, as compared to 2.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 81 basis points to 6.72%, as compared to 5.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $20.7 million, or 41.6%, from $49.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 90 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 17 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $16.3 million, or 45.3%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $4.5 million, or 31.9%.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased 22 basis points to 1.84%, when compared to 2.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 53 basis points to 4.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 4.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 82 basis points to 3.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases in 2023. The net interest margin decreased for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 9 basis points from 1.75% to 1.84%.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million, from $2.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $2.7 million and an increase in the loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $376,000, from $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $347,000 in demand deposit account fees, mainly related to commercial account treasury services.

Non-interest expense was $42.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $76,000, from $42.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.0 million, partially offset by an increase in data processing fees of $666,000, and federal deposit insurance premiums of $317,000. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and lower incentive compensation related to employee cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024. Data processing and software expenses increased due to costs related to cybersecurity and technology enhancements, and federal deposit insurance premiums increased due to the 2024 quarter including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge.

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.6 million, as compared to income tax expense of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.5% and 22.9% for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 quarter was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income of $9.6 million was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $19.9 million, or 67.6%, compared to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $29.0 million decrease in net interest income and a $7.9 million increase in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $9.5 million increase in non-interest income and a $7.8 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $131.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $29.0 million, or 18.1%, from $160.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $79.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $50.4 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred throughout 2023, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The 50 basis point decrease in market rates in September 2024 did not significantly impact the 2024 period results. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by the 2023 rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with the continued intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $339,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 55 basis points to 4.91%, as compared to 4.36% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by higher interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 40 basis points to 2.82%, as compared to 2.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes repriced higher during the nine months, and new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher yields. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 90 basis points to 6.35%, as compared to 5.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $206.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $79.4 million, 62.5%, from $126.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 134 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 25 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, and an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $68.7 million, or 84.1%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $10.6 million, or 23.6%.

The Company's net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 47 basis points to 1.80%, when compared to 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 55 basis points to 4.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 4.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 118 basis points to 3.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $11.6 million, an increase of $7.9 million, from $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $8.2 million and an increase in the loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $25.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $9.5 million, from $16.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the loss on securities transactions of $9.6 million.

Non-interest expense was $134.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $321,000, from $134.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $2.1 million, due to the 2024 period including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge. In addition, there was an increase in professional fees of $4.9 million, an increase in data processing and software expenses of $1.1 million, an increase in merger-related expense of $457,000, and an increase in other non-interest expense of $1.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $9.5 million. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs while data processing and software expenses increased due to costs related to cybersecurity and technology enhancements. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and lower incentive compensation related to employee cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024.

Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.8 million, as compared to income tax expense of $9.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 11.8% and 23.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was also impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $40.9 million, or 0.4%, to $10.7 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in debt securities available for sale of $178.9 million, and an increase in other assets of $21.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $139.7 million, and a decrease in loans receivable, net, of $20.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $139.7 million, or 33.0%, to $283.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $423.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of securities of $283.5 million and repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program of $5.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $119.3 million, and repayments on loans receivable.

Debt securities available for sale increased $178.9 million, or 16.4%, to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to the purchases of debt securities available for sale of $266.9 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, and a decrease in gross unrealized losses on securities of $34.3 million, partially offset by repayments on securities of $107.8 million, maturities of securities of $10.0 million, and the sale of one corporate debt security with a carrying value of $4.8 million, resulting in a loss of $1.3 million.

Loans receivable, net, decreased $20.7 million, or 0.3%, with a balance of $7.8 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. One-to-four family real estate loans, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, and home equity loans and advances decreased $55.6 million, $10.2 million, $64.3 million, and $5.6 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in construction loans of $67.3 million and commercial business loans of $53.4 million. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $3.4 million to $58.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $55.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Other assets increased $21.3 million or 6.9%, to $329.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $308.4 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in the Company's pension plan balance, as the return on plan assets outpaced the growth in the plan's obligations and a $12.6 million increase in the Company's collateral posting with certain of its derivative counterparties.

Total liabilities increased $2.1 million, or 0.02%, totaling $9.6 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in total deposits of $111.5 million, or 1.4%, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $108.1 million, or 7.1%. The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of an increase in certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposits of $195.7 million, and $13.8 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and savings and club accounts of $31.2 million, $16.3 million, and $50.5 million, respectively. The Bank has priced select certificates of deposit accounts very competitively to the market to attract new customers. The $108.1 million decrease in borrowings was primarily driven by a net decrease in short-term borrowings of $167.8 million and repayments of $175.5 million in maturing long-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase in long-term borrowings of $235.2 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased $38.8 million, or 3.7%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to net income of $9.6 million, a $5.5 million increase in stock based compensation and an increase of $27.7 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by the repurchase of 365,116 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $5.9 million, or $16.14 per share, under our stock repurchase program. Repurchases have been paused in order to retain capital.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at September 30, 2024 totaled $28.0 million, or 0.36% of total gross loans, as compared to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $15.4 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $4.2 million, an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $6.7 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $4.5 million. One borrower with an outstanding $5.7 million commercial real estate loan and a related $3.5 million commercial business loan was placed on non-accrual status, representing approximately 60% of the increase in non-performing loans during the 2024 period. This borrower is a healthcare facility that was acquired by another healthcare provider in 2024. The acquiring entity has strong cash flow, has guaranteed the commercial business loan and has provided cash collateral. The Company has the first lien on the healthcare facility which has a 2024 appraised value of approximately $18.5 million along with additional collateral. One commercial real estate loan for $2.0 million secured by a medical condominium was transferred to other real estate owned in May 2024, and a related commercial business loan to the same borrower for $54,000 was charged-off during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 17 non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 to 27 loans at September 30, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.28% and 0.12% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.7 million, as compared to $1.7 million in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $8.2 million, as compared to $2.3 million in net charge-offs recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to 15 commercial business loans totaling $7.7 million. The majority of these loans have continued making monthly payments, and management expects additional recoveries from these borrowers on a go forward basis.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $58.5 million, or 0.75% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 68 branches. With approximately 215,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $37,000 at September 30, 2024.

Deposit balances are summarized as follows: