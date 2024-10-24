Jointly Taps Powerful Database Of Real-World Insights To Transform Cannabis Retail And Empower Consumers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer-focused cannabis software Jointly is transforming the way people shop with its new AI-powered Virtual Budtender, a new interactive service that allows retailers to offer personalized guidance 24/7 while helping consumers make data-backed decisions that lead to better cannabis experiences.

Unlike other AI-driven solutions on the market, Jointly's Virtual

Budtender does more than just respond to basic inquiries. Consumers can engage with the tool in two ways: They can follow a guided experience or ask questions in their own natural language, whether written or spoken. The Virtual Budtender then taps into Jointly's proprietary algorithm, which is fueled by real-world evidence gathered from hundreds of thousands of consumers' cannabis reflections logged on the Jointly app since 2020.

Every day, new user reflections and feedback are added to the platform, ensuring the AI's product recommendations are continuously refined and improved.

"With every reflection a user logs, our recommendations get better," said David Kooi, CEO of Jointly. "This is a living, breathing database that grows with every experience shared on our app, and the result is unmatched accuracy in helping consumers reach their goals."

Jointly's platform has more product ratings than Weedmaps and Leafly combined, but that's not the only edge. Where those platforms rely on general ratings, Jointly's ratings are goal-specific, allowing the Virtual Budtender to offer the most precise recommendations based on individual needs-whether that's relaxing, improving sleep or enhancing creativity.

"What sets our Virtual Budtender apart is that it's powered by the only database in the industry that ties cannabis products to real-world consumer experiences," Kooi added. "This is not about generic AI responses or basic product information. This is a truly personalized recommendation engine that uses data to make intelligent, goal-specific suggestions based on what actually works for people."

Where other AI tools may simply rely on certificate of analysis (COA) data-which tells consumers what's in the product but not how it will perform-Jointly's Virtual Budtender delivers more reliable recommendations by factoring in real-world outcomes. The Virtual Budtender enables retailers to play a crucial role in solving the complexity of cannabis shopping. By providing answers to questions on everything from safe dosing and best practices to store hours and delivery zones, the AI tool helps retailers enhance the shopping experience and improve customer satisfaction-increasing conversion rates and average cart value. Retailers can even customize the AI to reflect their unique brand voice and values.

"The Virtual Budtender is a game-changer for us," said Ruben Seyde, Founder and CEO of Delivered Inc. , a premier Massachusetts cannabis delivery dispensary. "It allows us to provide personalized, reliable guidance to our customers around the clock. Our staff can focus on delivering orders, while the AI handles routine inquiries and ensures that customers always have the support they need-even at 2 a.m. What makes it even better is that it's backed by real-world data, not just chemistry."

At the heart of this innovation is the consumer. The Virtual Budtender gives cannabis shoppers the personalized guidance they've always needed. Consumers can confidently select the products that best match their goals and preferences, knowing that recommendations are driven by real evidence , not just AI speculation or COA details. Whether they're exploring cannabis for the first time or looking to refine their experience, they can trust that their choices are supported by data and expert advice from over 300 medically reviewed, research-based articles on Jointly's platform.

Consumers and retailers alike can experience the Virtual Budtender in action on Delivered Inc.'s website , and learn more about Jointly's retail solutions her e , which are now used by almost 50 retailers nationwide.

For more information about Jointly and its mission to enhance lives through purposeful cannabis consumption, visit Jointly's website .

About Jointly

Jointly is a forward-thinking cannabis software company committed to helping people enhance their lives through purposeful consumption. At the forefront of the cannabis industry's evolution toward more personalized shopping and informed, empowered consumers, Jointly's discovery platform enables both consumers and retailers to make smarter, more informed choices through data-driven insights. By harnessing millions of real-world product experiences, Jointly's AI-powered tools, app and dispensary software simplify the cannabis journey with personalized recommendations based on trusted, unbiased data. Everything Jointly does is rooted in transparency, safety and a commitment to helping people live better with cannabis. Discover how to get more out of cannabis at jointlybetter .

About Delivered, Inc

Based in Clinton, Massachusetts, Delivered is a social equity and minority-owned cannabis home delivery dispensary offering cannabis home delivery services to Central Massachusetts. Customers can browse Delivered's website (thedeliveredinc ), use Jointly's Virtual Budtender for shopping assistance, select their preferred cannabis products, add them to their cart, and schedule their delivery window.

CONTACT:

Breanna Lopresti

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

[email protected]



SOURCE Jointly

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED