(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a stark warning regarding the potential deployment of Western in Ukraine, stating that such actions could lead to a direct confrontation between nuclear powers. During a press briefing in Moscow, she specifically responded to comments made by French Defense Sebastien Lecornu, who had suggested the idea of establishing non-nuclear "deterrence forces" in Ukraine. Zakharova characterized these developments as a dangerous flirtation with a concept that could have "catastrophic consequences" for global stability.



Zakharova emphasized that Lecornu is not alone among Western officials in considering the deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine. She cautioned that if this idea were to be put into practice, it would inevitably escalate tensions and lead to a direct clash between nuclear nations, which she described as a scenario with devastating outcomes. "I can repeat for those who may have forgotten: It will lead to a direct clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences," she stressed, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.



Lecornu's comments came in response to a proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has advocated for NATO troops to be stationed on Ukrainian soil. The French Defense Minister indicated that he agreed with the need for allies to explore such possibilities, which further escalates the rhetoric surrounding military involvement in the ongoing conflict.



The exchange reflects the growing tensions between Russia and the West, as discussions about military deployments raise the stakes in an already volatile situation. Zakharova's remarks serve as a reminder of the high risks associated with military involvement in Ukraine, particularly concerning the potential for a nuclear confrontation that could have dire implications for international peace and security.

