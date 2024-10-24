Türkiye's representative to UN warns of threats imposed by PKK/YPG in Syria

(MENAFN) Türkiye's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ahmet Yildiz, raised concerns on Wednesday about the threats posed by the PKK/YPG group during a UN Security Council session focused on Syria. He reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and unity, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict has allowed terrorist organizations to exploit the chaos for their separatist agendas. "They are the biggest threat to Syria's territorial integrity," Yildiz stated, highlighting the significant dangers these groups present in the region.



During the session, Yildiz expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other member states for their solidarity with Türkiye following a recent terror attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara, which resulted in at least five fatalities and 22 injuries. He asserted that "all data validates that the PKK planned and executed this attack," underscoring the direct link between the PKK and the violence targeting Türkiye. His remarks were a call to action for the international community to recognize and address the threat posed by the PKK and its affiliates.



Yildiz reiterated Türkiye's long-standing warnings about the PKK and its offshoots, including the YPG, PYD, and SDF, urging UN member states to include these groups in their discussions about terrorist organizations in Syria. He noted that while some members address certain terrorist organizations, they often exclude the PKK and its affiliates, which undermines the collective effort to combat terrorism. The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union, has waged a 40-year terror campaign that has claimed over 40,000 lives, including women, children, and infants, with the YPG serving as its Syrian branch.



Furthermore, Yildiz highlighted the escalating violence in the Middle East, emphasizing that the spillover effects from the Gaza conflict have transitioned from a potential risk to a harsh reality. He condemned "Israel's indiscriminate brutal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon," which are resulting in severe consequences not only for those directly affected but also for Syria and the broader region. His statements reflect Türkiye's concerns about regional stability and the far-reaching implications of ongoing conflicts.

MENAFN24102024000045015839ID1108815410