Nest Genomics Joins Athenahealth's Marketplace Program To Bring The Power Of Genomics To The Point Of Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Genomics, a pioneer in advancing personalized genomic care through innovative digital solutions, announced today its integration with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. Nest, the company's genetics copilot, is now available to athenahealth's extensive of healthcare providers, offering the first and most comprehensive EHR-integrated solution that goes beyond genetic test ordering and results to cover the entire patient journey-from intake to long-term management.

The Nest Genetics Copilot offers a turnkey solution that seamlessly integrates genomic-based care with the clinic's workflow to offer everything from risk assessment, tailored education, and consent to integrated genetic test ordering from any lab, result storage, and ongoing Clinical Decision Support (CDS) for longitudinal patient management.



"Nest offers a modular approach to integrating genetics into provider workflows, allowing clinicians to easily manage the full spectrum of genomic care without disrupting their existing EMR systems or clinical routines," said Moran Snir , cofounder and CEO of Nest Genomics.

"About 1 in 4 people meet national guidelines for hereditary cancer testing, yet less than 10% of those that meet criteria get tested. With this integration into athenahealth Marketplace, athenahealth users now have the tools to offer personalized cancer risk assessments and genetic services within their existing EHR environment. As both guidelines and patient information change over time, Nest serves as a trusted copilot, ensuring that providers and patients have the most current information to guide necessary screenings and care."

Early Success with Ms. Medicine Clinics

Nest has already demonstrated the impact of the athenahealth Marketplace integration with Ms. Medicine , the largest network of primary care practices built for women in the US. Since launch, 80% of patients completed the Nest risk assessment and education. Of those, 52% were identified as high-risk, requiring a change in their risk management plan, and 38% met criteria for genetic testing.

Dr. Laurie Birkholz , founder of Laurie Birkholz MD & Associates and an early user of Nest on the athenahealth Marketplace, shared: "Nest has enabled us to offer every patient who visits our practice a comprehensive cancer risk assessment, seamlessly integrated within athenahealth. Over the past year, we've been impressed with how efficiently we can gather detailed, updated personal and family health histories and develop personalized care plans tailored to each patient's needs, all concordant with the latest guidelines. This integrated approach has elevated our ability to provide proactive, personalized care, empowering our patients to better understand and manage their health risks with confidence."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver higher-quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Nest Genomics joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Nest's new integrated application, please email [email protected]

About Nest Genomics

Nest Genomics is a leader in providing HIPAA-compliant software solutions designed to launch, implement, and scale longitudinal genomic programs. The Nest Genetics Copilot is integrated with several EHRs and provides healthcare organizations with a comprehensive, turnkey solution for delivering genetic services. Nest is used by over 10 health systems and 50 clinics across the US.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at .

Contact:

Moran Shochat Snir

Nest Genomics

[email protected]

415-419-7638

SOURCE Nest Genomics

