WILDBRAIN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL FOR ITS FISCAL 2025 Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS

To immediately join the call by phone on that date without operator assistance, please use the following URL to receive an automated instant call back connecting you into the conference:





Alternatively, you may dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator, referencing conference ID 11401

at +1 (888) 510-2154 in North America or +1 (437) 900-0527 internationally . If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 660-6345 or +1 (289) 819-1450 , under passcode 11401 # , until November 15, 2024. The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website beginning approximately three business days following the event.

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Kathleen Persaud – VP Investor Relations, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 212-405-6089

Media: Shaun Smith – Sr. Director, Global Communications & Public Relations, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 416-977-7230

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids' and family content in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Camp Snoopy; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered approximately 1.5 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most loved family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain .

