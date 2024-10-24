Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024-2025 & 2028: White-Floor Space (Square Feet), Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing
Southern Singapore leads the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 35% of the total power capacity. In terms of power capacity, Equinix is the largest data center operator in the country, followed by ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Digital Realty.
The existing data center capacity in Singapore is over 700 MW at full build, which is nearly four times the country's current upcoming capacity. Additionally, around 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated in Eastern Singapore.
This database (Excel) product covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (40 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
Airtrunk+ ByteDance BDx CapitaLand China Mobile International Digital Realty DODID Epsilon Telecommunications Equinix Evoque Data Centre Solutions GDS Services Global Switch INAP Iron Mountain Keppel DC REIT Mapletree Investment Trust NTT Global Data Centers Princeton Digital Group Racks Central Singtel ST Engineering ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Telehouse (KDDI) Telin Singapore YTL Data Center Holdings
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
