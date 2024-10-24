Firstservice Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong Growth Across Brands Division Drives Performance Operating highlights:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues (millions) $ 1,396.0 $ 1,117.1 $ 3,851.5 $ 3,255.3 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 160.0 111.9 375.8 312.4 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.63 1.25 3.66 3.56 GAAP Operating Earnings 125.9 73.6 247.9 196.8 GAAP EPS 1.34 0.73 2.26 2.10

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported strong results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.40 billion, a 25% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 43% to $160.0 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.63, up 30% versus the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported Operating Earnings of $125.9 million, up from $73.6 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share was $1.34 in the quarter, compared to $0.73 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $3.85 billion, an 18% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $375.8 million, up 20%, and Adjusted EPS was $3.66, versus $3.56 in the prior year period. FirstService's Operating Earnings were $247.9 million in the current year period, versus $196.8 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.26, compared to $2.10 in the prior year period.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter consolidated financial results which exceeded our internal expectations,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService.“Our strong top and bottom line performance was buoyed by robust and broad-based activity within our restoration operations, and supported by healthy profitability across our other brands. Our continued momentum reinforces our outlook for a strong finish to the year,” he concluded.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $559.6 million for the third quarter, up 4% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 3%. Top-line growth moderated compared to recent quarters due to tempered fees and reduced service scope in the face of budgetary pressures impacting our community association clients in certain markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $58.6 million, versus $56.6 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $49.1 million, versus $49.0 million for the third quarter of last year. The operating margins for the division were relatively in-line with the prior year.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter grew to $836.5 million, up 44% relative to the prior year period. Strong organic revenue growth of 10% was primarily due to robust activity levels at our restoration operations arising from local weather events and large-loss claims across North America. The recent addition of our Roofing Corp of America operations contributed to the balance of growth in the division. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $105.8 million, up from $60.7 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $87.1 million, versus $33.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was driven by operating leverage from the strong top-line restoration growth, as well as improved margins at our home services brands which benefited from both reduced promotional initiatives and realized operating efficiencies. The further increase in the Operating Earnings margin performance resulted from fair value adjustments to contingent upside earn-out structures related to certain recently completed acquisitions.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $4.4 million in the third quarter, relative to $5.3 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $10.2 million, relative to $9.4 million in the prior year period.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 77,761 $ 45,858 $ 137,595 $ 123,238 Income tax 26,372 16,447 50,971 44,266 Other income, net (381 ) (702 ) (2,376 ) (5,215 ) Interest expense, net 22,150 11,956 61,707 34,541 Operating earnings 125,902 73,559 247,897 196,830 Depreciation and amortization 41,409 33,146 117,441 94,062 Acquisition-related items (13,036 ) 1,274 (9,130 ) 5,032 Stock-based compensation expense 5,699 3,957 19,626 16,461 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,974 $ 111,936 $ 375,834 $ 312,385





A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

(in thousands of US$) Three months ended, September 30, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 49,059 $ 87,064 $ (10,221 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,871 32,516 22 Acquisition-related items 660 (13,814 ) 118 Stock-based compensation expense - - 5,699 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,590 $ 105,766 $ (4,382 ) Three months ended, September 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 49,001 $ 33,935 $ (9,377 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,919 23,204 23 Acquisition-related items (2,345 ) 3,553 66 Stock-based compensation expense - - 3,957 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,575 $ 60,692 $ (5,331 ) Nine months ended, September 30, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 124,824 $ 160,171 $ (37,098 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,067 90,306 68 Acquisition-related items 1,385 (11,685 ) 1,170 Stock-based compensation expense - - 19,626 Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,276 $ 238,792 $ (16,234 ) Nine months ended, September 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 120,908 $ 105,865 $ (29,943 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,741 69,252 69 Acquisition-related items (1,368 ) 6,167 233 Stock-based compensation expense - - 16,461 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,281 $ 181,284 $ (13,180 ) (1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 77,761 $ 45,858 $ 137,595 $ 123,238 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (7,756 ) (4,406 ) (11,985 ) (10,215 ) Acquisition-related items (13,036 ) 1,274 (9,130 ) 5,032 Amortization of intangible assets 17,825 14,454 50,065 40,296 Stock-based compensation expense 5,699 3,957 19,626 16,461 Income tax on adjustments (6,821 ) (4,787 ) (20,210 ) (14,757 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments 97 (321 ) (487 ) (852 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 73,769 $ 56,029 $ 165,474 $ 159,203 Three months ended Nine months ended (in US$) September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 0.73 $ 2.26 $ 2.10 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.21 0.20 0.52 0.42 Acquisition-related items (0.28 ) 0.03 (0.20 ) 0.11 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.27 0.23 0.77 0.66 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.09 0.06 0.31 0.27 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.63 $ 1.25 $ 3.66 $ 3.56





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30 ended September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,396,041 $ 1,117,109 $ 3,851,545 $ 3,255,288 Cost of revenues 936,573 756,561 2,587,613 2,211,088 Selling, general and administrative expenses 305,193 252,569 907,724 748,276 Depreciation 23,584 18,692 67,376 53,766 Amortization of intangible assets 17,825 14,454 50,065 40,296 Acquisition-related items (1) (13,036 ) 1,274 (9,130 ) 5,032 Operating earnings 125,902 73,559 247,897 196,830 Interest expense, net 22,150 11,956 61,707 34,541 Other income, net (381 ) (702 ) (2,376 ) (5,215 ) Earnings before income tax 104,133 62,305 188,566 167,504 Income tax 26,372 16,447 50,971 44,266 Net earnings 77,761 45,858 137,595 123,238 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 7,756 4,406 11,985 10,215 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 9,472 8,801 23,711 18,894 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 60,533 $ 32,651 $ 101,899 $ 94,129 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 1.34 $ 0.73 $ 2.27 $ 2.11 Diluted 1.34 0.73 2.26 2.10 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.63 $ 1.25 $ 3.66 $ 3.56 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 45,047 44,613 44,961 44,529 Diluted 45,336 44,853 45,163 44,772

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,679 $ 187,617 Restricted cash 18,369 19,260 Accounts receivable 913,451 842,236 Prepaid and other current assets 373,265 311,889 Current assets 1,522,764 1,361,002 Other non-current assets 28,801 34,418 Fixed assets 246,314 204,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 249,470 218,299 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,070,215 1,807,836 Total assets $ 4,117,564 $ 3,625,743 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 522,003 $ 471,083 Other current liabilities 224,625 211,661 Operating lease liabilities - current 52,298 50,898 Long-term debt - current 41,983 37,132 Current liabilities 840,909 770,774 Long-term debt - non-current 1,252,670 1,144,975 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 221,328 183,923 Other liabilities 133,544 115,938 Deferred income tax 93,567 53,024 Redeemable non-controlling interests 426,998 332,963 Shareholders' equity 1,148,548 1,024,146 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,117,564 $ 3,625,743 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 1,294,653 $ 1,182,107 Total debt, net of cash 1,076,974 994,490





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 77,761 $ 45,858 $ 137,595 $ 123,238 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 41,409 33,146 117,441 94,062 Deferred income tax (2,265 ) 55 (6,814 ) (636 ) Stock-based compensation 5,699 3,957 19,626 16,461 Other (12,854 ) 1,077 (12,397 ) (429 ) 109,750 84,093 255,451 232,696 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (17,343 ) 45,576 (19,983 ) (76,777 ) Payables and accruals 30,635 (29,489 ) 7,353 (18,497 ) Other (46,031 ) (16,215 ) (43,866 ) 32,492 Net cash provided by operating activities 77,011 83,965 198,955 169,914 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (4,016 ) (19,366 ) (158,665 ) (112,816 ) Purchases of fixed assets (26,560 ) (23,465 ) (80,882 ) (67,669 ) Other investing activities 3,715 (1,496 ) 2,715 (240 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,861 ) (44,327 ) (236,832 ) (180,725 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (36,764 ) (29,196 ) 99,964 55,849 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (3,963 ) (564 ) (25,405 ) (4,174 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (11,253 ) (10,033 ) (32,551 ) (29,013 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (3,267 ) (2,450 ) (7,737 ) (6,922 ) Other financing activities 9,787 (3,508 ) 32,577 13,636 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (45,460 ) (45,751 ) 66,848 29,376 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (151 ) 577 200 (27 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,539 (5,536 ) 29,171 18,538 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 231,509 183,422 206,877 159,348 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 236,048 $ 177,886 $ 236,048 $ 177,886





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended September 30 2024 Revenues $ 559,585 $ 836,456 $ - $ 1,396,041 Adjusted EBITDA 58,590 105,766 (4,382 ) 159,974 Operating earnings 49,059 87,064 (10,221 ) 125,902 2023 Revenues $ 537,828 $ 579,281 $ - $ 1,117,109 Adjusted EBITDA 56,575 60,692 (5,331 ) 111,936 Operating earnings 49,001 33,935 (9,377 ) 73,559 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Nine months ended September 30 2024 Revenues $ 1,613,213 $ 2,238,332 $ - $ 3,851,545 Adjusted EBITDA 153,276 238,792 (16,234 ) 375,834 Operating earnings 124,824 160,171 (37,098 ) 247,897 2023 Revenues $ 1,500,542 $ 1,754,746 $ - $ 3,255,288 Adjusted EBITDA 144,281 181,284 (13,180 ) 312,385 Operating earnings 120,908 105,865 (29,943 ) 196,830

