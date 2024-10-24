Monosodium Glutamate Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 8.5% Hiya International, Puramat, Meihua

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The growing demand for MSG from the food and beverage is the main factor driving growth of the global monosodium glutamate market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global monosodium glutamate size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.Get Sample PDF Of This Report:A rise in eateries is anticipated to industry expansion. However, it is anticipated that broad misunderstanding of MSG side effects, such as headaches and other unpleasant sensations, may impede market expansion. The desire from consumers for items without MSG has led to various products and restaurants claiming to use no added MSG.The key players profiled in this report include HIYA INTERNATIONAL, PURAMAT, MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD, Fufeng Group, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd, Linghua Group Limited, Vedan International (Holdings) Limited., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ajinomoto, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Glutamate Association, Cargill, Incorporated, COFCO Biochemical, Foodchem International Corporation and PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, one of the most abundant naturally occurring non-essential amino acids. Tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables, meat, dairy products, and fruits all naturally contain glutamate. Similar to how naturally occurring glutamate does in dishes such as stews and meat soups, MSG is utilized in the food business as a flavor enhancer with an umami taste that intensifies the meaty, savory flavor of food. As a flavor enhancer, MSG balances and combines the perception of other tastes. It is particularly common in Japanese and Chinese cuisine. Thus, increasing use of flavor enhancers in food service industry are likley to supplement for the monosodium glutamate market growth.Increasing demand for processed & packaged food and increasing consumer preference for ready to eat and ready to cook food are expected to surge the growth of the monosodium glutamate market size. The development of processing methods to increase the shelf life of food products is responsible for the expansion of the packaged food sector. Additionally, the global rise in the working population and changes in food consumption patterns are what fuel market expansion. The availability of packaged food has expanded as a result of improvements in retail infrastructure, and this rising ease of obtaining food products, combined with choices for free home delivery and various promotional offers has contributed to the expansion of the global packaged food market. Thus, growing demand for packaged food is expected to influence monosodium glutamate market share.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%:Monosodium glutamate offers more benefits from a health and nutritional perspective. MSG can cause the human brain to produce a delightful experience. It is abundantly present in protein-rich food. After being consumed, monosodium glutamate causes the body to produce glutamic acid, a type of amino acid found in all proteins and beneficial to human health. Monosodium glutamate can increase delicate flavor in cooked food, improve appetite of the eater, stimulate secretion of human digestive juice and contribute to digestive absorption of the food in human body. Sodium glutamate blends flawlessly with meat, fish, poultry, different types of vegetables, spices, soups, and marinades to enhance the flavor of certain food. Additionally, sodium glutamate interacts with salt (sodium chloride) and other delicate flavoring ingredients (such as nucleotide). It should use the appropriate concentration in order to produce the best flavor. These qualities make sodium glutamate suitable for use in lowering salt intake (sodium). Sodium glutamate can still enhance the flavor of low-salt meals even though the amount of salt has been lowered by 30%.The majority of food additives function as either preservatives or flavor enhancers. The model study demonstrates the detrimental consequences of monosodium glutamate, which have been the subject of research. It can cause a strong headache, a burning feeling, raise the prevalence of obesity and asthma, and have an impact on male fertility. It also affects the kidneys of adult Wistar rats, and research indicated that the kidney's functioning may have been negatively impacted as a result of the kidney's related cellular necrosis and distortion of the cyto-architecture of the renal cortical structures. Although there isn't enough proof to say that MSG is the only thing to blame for various ailments. The believed side effects of the over consumption of MSG through packaged food and processed food products are expected to hamper the growth of the monosodium glutamate market size.According to the monosodium glutamate market analysis, the monosodium glutamate market is segmented into end user, sales channel, and region. By end user, it is segregated into food processing & services industry, livestock & pet food industry, retail sector and others. On the basis of sales channel, it is segmented into business to business and business to consumers. The business to consumer segment is further segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Germany and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).For Purchase Enquiry at:On the basis of end user, the livestock and pet food industry segment is expected to reach $1,377.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Rise in consumption of meat products and increase in demand for meat-based products are the primary factors that augment growth of the feed industry. Animal feed, such as pasture grasses, cereal grains, hay, and silage crops, are formulated with the help of nutritional additives, such as vitamins and minerals, to maintain the health of animals and improve quality of end products, including meat, eggs, and milk. Therefore, animals are provided with high quality and nutritionally balanced feed to enhance the quality of meat and increase productivity. Additionally, animal feed's flavor is just as important as its nutritional content. It is relatively simple to feed animals flavorful animal feed. As a result, the market for pet food and animal feed is seeing an increase in the use of monosodium glutamate. Thus, above factors are likley to supplement for the growth of the monosodium glutamate industry during forecast period.According to the monosodium glutamate market trends, depending on sales channel, the business to consumer segment was valued at $1,000.8 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 9.4%. Monosodium glutamate demand is being further boosted by rising home consumption through supermarkets, hypermarkets, online retailers, and other outlets. The business to consumer segment is expected to drive the expansion of the monosodium glutamate market due to the availability of food additives in retail packaging and the expanding use of flavor enhancers in home meal preparation.Region wise, North America garnered a significant monosodium glutamate market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share throughout monosodium glutamate market forecast period. Monosodium glutamate has been gaining significant traction in the North America food processing industry as it is widely used to enhance taste and maintain natural flavor of the processed food. Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food across the globe owing to hectic lifestyle is expected to fuel the demand for ready-to-eat products including bakery, confectionery, dairy and other processed food products, which boosts the monosodium glutamate market demand during the forecast period. Innovation in food processing technology, upsurge in the demand for processed food, and rising research & development in food processing machinery are expected to supplement the growth of the food processing industry in North America which turn generate demand for food additives including monosodium glutamate.The players operating in the monosodium glutamate industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain monosodium glutamate market opportunities.Connect Analyst:Key finding of the studyBy end user, the retail sector segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.In 2021, depending on sales channel, the online stores segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%.In 2021, the China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Similar Reports:Egg Substitutes MarketSoy Protein Ingredients Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.