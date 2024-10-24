Electric Three Wheeler Market To See Incredible Growth During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The world electric three-wheeler is growing due to rising last-mile connectivity, demand for cost-efficient vehicles, & eco-friendly commuting solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric three-wheeler market size generated $0.77 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 240 Pages) at:The concept of an electric three-wheeler is typically attributed to the transportation options that use a propulsion technology that does not produce internal combustion engine exhaust or other carbon emissions when it operates. It utilizes a battery and an electric powertrain to propel the vehicle. The electric three-wheelers used to load goods or carry passengers. At present, continuously growing global carbon emission by fuel combustion has been one of the foremost concerns for governments and environmentalists for the past few years.Hence, such concerns bolster the demand for electric three-wheelers across the globe for daily commutes by passengers, supplementing the market's growth. For instance, in June 2022, Audi launched an electric three-wheeler (electric tuk-tuk) for the Indian market in collaboration with Indian non-profit battery startup Nunam. The design is alleged to use environmentally friendly materials based on recycled materials, and the battery is reliably protected from moisture.In addition, the electric three-wheeler market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly vehicles. Hence, various countries' governments support the adoption of electric three-wheelers as commercial vehicles by introducing multiple incentive plans in terms of tax credits and incentives. For instance, in June 2019, the Indian Government announced a plan to lower the goods & service tax (GST) on electric vehicles from 12% to 5% to reinforce the adoption rate of electric three-wheeler (loader rickshaws).For Report Customization:COVID-19 Scenario:1. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global electric three-wheeler industry. Governments in various areas declared a complete lockdown and a temporary shutdown of industries, which had a negative impact on the global production and sales of electric three-wheelers.2. Furthermore, the pandemic affected many electric three-wheeler drivers' sources of income, particularly in the passenger sector, which led to a significant rise in the number of loan defaulters. This led to a series of events, with the sales of electric three-wheelers being negatively impacted by the recession of finance facilities.3. Despite these challenges, the global production and sales of electric three-wheelers have returned to normal in the post-pandemic.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric three-wheeler market based on vehicle type, power type, battery type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped into to achieve growth in the coming years.By vehicle type, the passenger carrier segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global electric three-wheeler market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the load carrier segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:By power type, the 1000 W to 1500 W segment held the major share in 2021, accounted for more than three-fifths of the global electric three-wheeler market, and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Above 1500 W segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.2% in 2031. Up to 1000W is also discussed in the report.By battery type, the lithium-ion segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global electric three-wheeler market revenue, and is expected to lead the position during the forecast period. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The lead acid segment is also studied in the report.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global electric three-wheeler market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.The key market players analyzed in the global electric three-wheeler market report include SCOOTERS INDIA LIMITED, Piaggio & CO. SpA, Zuperia Auto Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Bodo Vehicle Group, BILITI ELECTRIC, Chongqing Zongshen Vehicle, Green Impex, Atul Auto Ltd, Altigreen, E-TUK Factory, J.S. Auto Pvt. Ltd., Terra Motors Corporation, KINETIC GREEN VEHICLES, and Adapt Motors. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and Europe. These players have used a variety of strategies, including partnerships, new product launches, and developments to expand their market share and fortify their industry positions.Inquiry Before Buying:Other Trending Reports:1. Electric Kick Scooter Market Size Overview2. Electric Powertrain Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 