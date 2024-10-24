Rivian And Patagonia Partner With Sol Systems To Drive Renewable Energy In Stokes County, NC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solar project collaboration aims to power local communities and empower the next generation through STEM education initiatives

Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivian , Patagonia and Systems , have joined forces to advance in North Carolina through an innovative Renewable Energy Certificate and Community Impact Agreement (REC-CIA). This groundbreaking partnership is centered around the 50 MWac Lick Creek Solar project in Stokes County, NC, which will clean energy and contribute to a more sustainable future. The project is not only a step towards reducing carbon emissions but also a demonstration of how businesses can use renewable energy procurement to create positive social and environmental impacts.

The Lick Creek Solar project benefits the local community today through its infrastructure investment in clean electricity, and this procurement initiative is designed to create an additional layer of community impact. Through their collaboration, Rivian, Patagonia, and Sol Systems are committed to creating meaningful benefits for local youth. This effort follows The Nature Conservancy and Rivian's co-developed holistic“Power with Purpose” approach to renewable energy, which emphasizes both environmental and societal gains.

"This partnership is a testament to how renewable energy procurement can accelerate both environmental and community benefits," said Susanne Fratzscher, Vice President of Strategic Solutions at Sol Systems. "By collaborating with Rivian and Patagonia, we are not only helping our customers reduce emissions but also directly invest in the education and empowerment of the next generation in Stokes County."

Funding from this partnership is being allocated to support a 4-H Robotics program, which will provide local middle school students with opportunities to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) while gaining an understanding of environmental sustainability. The program will provide hands-on learning experiences, including the use of advanced robotics kits such as Lego Spike Prime and Parrot Mambo Drones, connecting STEM education with real-world applications in sustainability.

“At Rivian, we are continuously growing our investments in clean energy projects to create the carbon-free grid of the future. We hope that our Rivian Owner community can take pride in the fact that they are helping support projects such as the Lick Creek Solar project to not only add clean power to the grid, but also to drive local community benefits for Stokes County,” said Andrew Peterman, Director of Advanced Energy Solutions at Rivian.“This project plays a crucial role in advancing our goal of enabling seven billion miles of renewable driving. It not only supports that vision but also fosters STEM education in North Carolina, protects local ecosystems, and enhances clean energy access and affordability.”

"The Lick Creek Solar Project will help us reduce emissions while providing long-term access to STEM education opportunities to equip students with the skills needed to become the next generation of climate leaders and technical experts,” said Mel Shank, Environmental Impact Program Manager for Decarbonization at Patagonia.“This is a win-win, and we're humbled to be part of it.”

The Stokes County 4-H Robotics program will be implemented in partnership with the N.C. Cooperative Extension - Stokes County Center . It will extend its reach by engaging middle school students through structured school enrichment programs during the academic year as well as through summer programming and 4-H clubs. The initiative aims to inspire young minds, create career pathways, and invest in the long-term success of Stokes County's youth.

"NC 4-H is proud to partner with Sol Systems to build STEM skills and workforce readiness in the youth of Stokes County. The funds provided through this generous gift will deliver the technology and resources to inspire youth to invest themselves in the future of Stokes County through careers in STEM fields," said Mike Yoder Ph.D., Associate Director and 4-H state program leader for NC State Extension.“The impact of this investment will be felt for years to come."

This unique collaboration among these organizations highlights the importance of fostering technological innovation and sustainability in local communities, ensuring that today's youth are equipped to lead in an ever-evolving world.

