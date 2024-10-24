(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS) (“iTeos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that preclinical, translational, and clinical data from inupadenant will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) 2024, being held December 11-13, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland. The clinical and translational data from the dose escalation portion of A2A-005, the Phase 2 trial assessing inupadenant and platinum-doublet chemotherapy in post-immunotherapy metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, will be presented as mini oral presentations. Preclinical data from inupadenant will be presented in the poster session.

Mini Oral Presentation Details

Title: The A2AR Antagonist Inupadenant Promotes Humoral Responses in Patients

Abstract Number: 174MO

Session Title: Mini Oral Session 1

Date / Time: December 12, 2024 at 9:24 am CEST

Title: Inupadenant Combined with Chemotherapy in Patients with Non-Squamous NSCLC Progressing On or After Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy: Results from Dose-Finding Part of the A2A-005 Trial

Abstract Number: 120MO

Session Title: Mini Oral Session 2

Date / Time: December 12, 2024 at 14:55 pm CEST

Poster Presentation Details

Title: The A2AR Antagonist Inupadenant Promotes Humoral Responses in Preclinical Models

Abstract Number: 48P

Session Title: Poster Display Session

Date / Time: December 12, 2024 at 12:30 pm CEST

ESMO-IO indicates that all regular abstracts will be published on the ESMO-IO website on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 00:05 am CEST.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company's innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT/CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About Inupadenant (EOS-850)

Inupadenant is a next-generation small molecule antagonist targeting adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR), the primary receptor on immune cells whose activation by adenosine suppresses innate and adaptive immune cell responses leading to inhibition of antitumor responses. Optimized for potency, high selectivity of A2AR, and activity at high adenosine concentrations in solid tumors, inupadenant is uniquely designed with its insurmountable profile to inhibit the ATP-adenosine pathway and has the potential for enhanced antitumor activity as compared to other A2AR antagonists in clinical development. The therapeutic candidate is in Phase 2 development.

