2024 Fortune Best Workplaces For Women Lead The Way Beyond Fair Pay

Oakland, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM are setting standards for gender equity in the workplace by going beyond fair pay and promotions to create environments where women feel valued, seen, and supported - a commitment reflected in their bottom line.

91% of women want to stay long-term

90% of women give extra to get the job done Nearly 80% feel that their managers involve them in decisions.

When women are involved in decisions that affect them, they are 20% more likely to feel their work has purpose. Why is a sense of purpose so important? It makes retention 2.5 times, or 150%, more likely.

Fair pay and promotions and unbiased hiring are just the starting point; the bare minimum for narrowing the gender gap.

“To truly advance, we must do more,” says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work® .“What kind of experience are you creating for women once they are working for you? That's where we'll make real progress.”

The Best Workplaces for Women focus on creating a sense of purpose, recognizing achievements, and providing clear career paths supported by development and mentorship opportunities.

Stryker and Robert Half, for instance, have significantly increased the number of women in leadership roles through dedicated employee resource groups .

Winning workplaces (large organizations):

HiltonCiscoMarriott InternationalSynchronyAmerican Express

Winning workplaces (small- and medium-sized organizations):

Highlight TechnologiesInsmedWestPac Wealth PartnersezCater, Inc.Registry Partners

“Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell.“Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported, and encouraged to do their best work.”

Commitment to excellence

81% of women feel that promotions go to those who best deserve them, an enormous 62% increase over typical workplaces

Nearly 9 out of 10 women feel that everyone has an opportunity for special recognition, a 54% increase over typical workplaces 87% of women find special meaning in their work, a 55% increase over women at typical workplaces

“Every person deserves to feel good about their work, be recognized for their contributions, and feel supported in their professional development, no matter their gender,” Bush says.“This should be the expectation, not the exception.”

Discover tips and insights on how the Best WorkplacesTM are narrowing the gender parity gap .

About the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women based on feedback collected from 1.3 million employees, of which nearly 600,000 were women at qualifying Great Place To Work CertifiedTM organizations in the United States. To be considered for the list, companies must employ at least 50 women, 20% of their non-executive managers must be women, and at least one of their C-suite executives must be a woman. Companies with 50 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey .

To get on this list next year, start here.

