Valley National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "The third quarter's financial results highlight the significant progress that we continue to make towards achieving our strategic balance sheet goals. On October 23, 2024, we entered into an agreement to sell performing commercial real estate loans expected to total over $800 million at a very modest discount of approximately 1 percent to a single investor. This economically compelling transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2024 and reflects the strength and desirability of our commercial real estate portfolio. We have executed on a variety of strategic transactions this year that have notably strengthened our balance sheet and enhanced our financial flexibility.”

Mr. Robbins continued, "This quarter's results also indicated the early stages of normalized profitability which we expect will accelerate as we enter 2025. Net interest income and non-interest income both improved meaningfully from the second quarter 2024, and our operating expenses were well-controlled and effectively unchanged on a year-over-year basis. While recent weather events weighed on the sequential provision improvement that we anticipated, our pre-provision earnings continued to improve during the third quarter and could set the stage for more stable results in the near future. And most importantly, our thoughts are with those affected by the recent hurricanes in our Florida markets and the other areas in the southeast. We are strongly committed to supporting our associates, clients and communities throughout the rebuilding and recovery process.”

Key financial highlights for the third quarter 2024:



Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $411.8 million for the third quarter 2024 increased $8.8 million compared to the second quarter 2024 and decreased $1.8 million as compared to the third quarter 2023. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis also increased by 2 basis points to 2.86 percent in the third quarter 2024 as compared to 2.84 percent for the second quarter 2024. The increases from the second quarter 2024 were mostly due to continued yield expansion on average loans and additional interest income and higher yields from targeted growth within our available for sale securities portfolio. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Loan Portfolio: Total loans decreased $956.4 million, or 7.6 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 mostly due to the transfer of performing commercial real estate loans totaling $823.1 million, net of unearned fees, to loans held for sale at September 30, 2024 and normal repayment activity mainly within the commercial real estate non-owner occupied and multi-family loans, as we continue to actively reduce these loan categories. Our commercial and industrial loans grew $320.1 million, or 13.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $9.8 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 due to solid organic growth during the third quarter 2024. Residential mortgage and total consumer loans also increased modestly during the third quarter 2024. See the "Loans" section below for more details.

Deposits: Actual ending balances for deposits increased $283.8 million to $50.4 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $50.1 billion at June 30, 2024 mainly due to higher period-end direct commercial customer money market and non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.

Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans : The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $564.7 million and $532.5 million at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, representing 1.14 percent and 1.06 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the third quarter 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $75.0 million as compared to $82.1 million and $9.1 million for the second quarter 2024 and third quarter 2023, respectively. The third quarter 2024 provision reflects, among other factors, increased quantitative reserves allocated to commercial real estate loans, significant commercial and industrial loan growth and $8.0 million of qualitative reserves related to the estimated impact of Hurricane Helene, which hit Florida in late September 2024.

Credit Quality: Non-accrual loans totaled $296.3 million, or 0.60 percent of total loans at September 30, 2024 as compared to $303.3 million, or 0.60 percent of total loans at June 30, 2024. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased to 0.35 percent of total loans at September 30, 2024 as compared to 0.14 percent at June 30, 2024 largely due to two well-secured commercial real estate loans at various stages of expected collection within the early stage delinquency categories. Net loan charge-offs totaled $42.9 million for the third quarter 2024 as compared to $36.8 million and $5.5 million for the second quarter 2024 and third quarter 2023, respectively. The loan charge-offs in the third quarter 2024 included partial charge-offs totaling a combined $30.1 million related to two commercial real estate loan relationships. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $9.5 million to $60.7 million for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the second quarter 2024 mainly due to increases in other income; wealth management and trust fees; and service charges on deposits totaling $11.2 million, $2.0 million, and $1.6 million, respectively. The increases in the aforementioned categories were partially offset by a $5.8 million mark to market loss (recorded within net losses on sales of loans) associated with the performing commercial real estate loans transferred to loans held for sale at September 30, 2024, as well as lower swap fees related to commercial loan transactions (within capital market fees) and insurance commissions. The increase in other income was mostly the result of income from litigation settlements totaling $7.3 million for the third quarter 2024.

Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense decreased $8.0 million to $269.5 million for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the second quarter 2024 largely due to a $6.2 million decrease in technology, furniture and equipment expense and a $3.8 million decrease in professional and legal expenses, partially offset by higher net occupancy expense during the third quarter 2024.

Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 56.13 percent for the third quarter 2024 as compared to 59.62 percent and 56.72 percent for the second quarter 2024 and third quarter 2023, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.63 percent, 5.70 percent and 8.06 percent for the third quarter 2024, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.62 percent, 5.64 percent and 7.97 percent for the third quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $411.8 million for the third quarter 2024 increased $8.8 million compared to the second quarter 2024 and decreased $1.8 million as compared to the third quarter 2023. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $27.1 million to $861.9 million for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase was mostly due to higher yields on both new loan originations and adjustable rate loans, as well as higher yields and additional interest income from targeted purchases of taxable investments within the available for sale securities portfolio during the second and third quarter 2024. Total interest expense increased $18.3 million to $450.1 million for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the second quarter 2024 mainly due to an increase in average time deposit balances coupled with higher costs on most interest bearing deposit products. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.86 percent for the third quarter 2024 increased by 2 basis points from 2.84 percent for the second quarter 2024 and decreased 5 basis points from 2.91 percent for the third quarter 2023. The increase as compared to the second quarter 2024 was largely driven by the higher yield on average interest earning assets largely offset by an increase in the cost of average interest bearing liabilities. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 10 basis points to 5.98 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to higher yielding investment purchases and new loan originations during the second and third quarter 2024. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 7 basis points to 4.22 percent for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the second quarter 2024 largely due to higher interest rates on deposits. Our cost of total average deposits was 3.25 percent for the third quarter 2024 as compared to 3.18 percent and 2.94 percent for the second quarter 2024 and the third quarter 2023, respectively.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans . Total loans decreased $956.4 million, or 7.6 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans grew by $320.1 million , or 13.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $9.8 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 largely due to our continued strategic focus on the expansion of new loan production within this category. Total commercial real estate (including construction) loans decreased $1.4 billion to $30.4 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024. This decline was primarily driven by the transfer of $823.1 million of commercial real estate loans, net of unearned loan fees, from the loans held for investment portfolio to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2024. In addition, we remained highly selective on new originations and projects in an effort to reduce commercial real estate loan concentrations, mainly within the non-owner occupied and multifamily loan categories. Automobile loan balances increased by $60.9 million, or 13.8 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 mainly due to continued consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio. Other consumer loans decreased $42.4 million, or 15.3 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 primarily due to the negative impact of the high level of market interest rates on the demand and usage of collateralized personal lines of credit.

Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits increased $283.8 million to $50.4 billion at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 mainly due to an increase of $358.3 million in savings, NOW and money market deposits and an increase of $36.0 million in non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $110.5 million in time deposits. Non-interest bearing deposit and savings, NOW and money market deposit balances increased at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 mostly due to increases in national specialized deposits and higher direct commercial customer deposit accounts. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $9.1 billion in both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 22 percent, 50 percent and 28 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to 22 percent, 49 percent and 29 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, respectively.

Other Borro wings. Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase, decreased $5.5 million to $58.3 million at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024. Long-term borrowings totaled $3.3 billion at September 30, 2024 and also remained relatively unchanged as compared to June 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

Hurricanes Helene and Milton. In the early stages of the fourth quarter 2024, the credit quality of our Florida loan portfolio has remained resilient in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which hit Florida in late September 2024, and Hurricane Milton, which made landfall on October 9, 2024. At this time, there have been relatively few loan concessions (mostly in the form of loan payment deferrals up to 90 days) for distressed borrowers impacted by the hurricanes. However, we continue to assess the impact of the hurricanes on our Florida client base and, where appropriate, we will work constructively with individual borrowers.

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, decreased $7.8 million to $305.1 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $7.0 million to $296.3 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to $303.3 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual construction and commercial real estate loans decreased $20.7 million and $9.3 million to $24.7 million and $113.8 million, respectively, at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024 mainly due to loan payoffs during the third quarter 2024. The decreases in these loan categories were partially offset by two new non-accrual commercial and industrial loans totaling $19.0 million, as well as moderate increases in non-accrual residential mortgage and consumer loans at September 30, 2024. OREO decreased $887 thousand at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 mostly due to the sale of one commercial property, which resulted in the recognition of an immaterial loss for the third quarter 2024.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $102.3 million to $174.7 million, or 0.35 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2024 as compared to $72.4 million, or 0.14 percent of total loans at June 30, 2024. Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $69.1 million to $115.1 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024 mainly due to a $74.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a $7.0 million decline in consumer loan delinquencies. The increase in commercial real estate loans 30 to 59 days past due was mostly due to one new delinquent loan totaling $40.9 million, which is expected to be fully repaid, subject to the borrower's pending sale of certain collateral, as well as a few other new loan delinquencies. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $42.9 million to $54.8 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024 mostly due to one well-secured commercial real estate loan totaling $43.9 million currently in the process of loan modification. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $9.7 million to $4.8 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024 largely due to one $4.0 million construction loan that was fully repaid and one $4.2 million commercial real estate loan that migrated from this past due category to non-accrual loans during the third quarter 2024. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023: