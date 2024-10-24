Germany Pledges 96 Mn Euros In Aid For War-Hit Lebanon
Berlin: Germany pledged 96 million euros ($103 million) for crisis-hit Lebanon at a Paris aid conference on Thursday as conflict rages in the country.
"At today's Lebanon Support Conference, Germany is pledging a total of 96 million euros in additional funds to help deal with the crisis in Lebanon," the foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The money will flow to United Nations agencies and non-government organisations including the German Red Cross and the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund "to reach the internally displaced and to ensure social, economic and institutional stability in Lebanon", the ministry said.
