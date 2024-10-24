Amir Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received today at his office in Lusail Palace, Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America HE Anthony Blinken and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments of common interest, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the joint mediation efforts to cease fire.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.