Western Europe Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024-2028: White-Floor Space (Square Feet), Current IT Load Capacity And Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing
Date
10/24/2024 7:16:52 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Western Europe is projected to reach nearly 8 GW at full build, representing an increase of approximately 2.5 GW over the region's current capacity. Germany leads the Western European data center market, accounting for nearly 30% of the total upcoming power capacity.
Digital Realty is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Equinix and NTT DATA. Emerging data center locations include Italy and Ireland. Additionally, about 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.
This database (Excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 892 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 172 upcoming data centers Locations covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (892 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (London 1, Slough 2) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (172 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
3U Telecom Access Managed Services (OOSHA) Ada Infrastructure Adam Ecotech Advanced MedioMatrix AIMES Aire Networks Aixit Alpine DC ANS Group (UKFast) Aptum AQ Compute AQL Data Center Ar Telecom Area Project Solutions Ark Data Centres Arsys Art Data Centres Artfiles Aruba ASCO TLC ASK4 ASP Server Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI) Atlas Edge Atom86 Bancadati SA BIT bitNAP Blue Bluestar Datacenter BrainServe brightsolid BT BLUE BT Group Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra) Caldera21 (CDLAN) CapitaLand Carrier Colo Castle IT Catella (Trinity DC) CDROM CELESTE Cellnex Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies) Centrilogic Centron China Mobile International (CMI) CIV Civicos Networking CKW Claranet Clearstream Technology Cloud Innovation Limited CloudHQ, LLC CloudRock Cogent Communications ColoBale ColoHouse Colt Data Centre Services Comarch Compass Datacenters Comtrance Comvive Servidores SL Contabo Cork Internet eXchange CSI PIEMONTE Custodian Data Centres CyrusOne Daisy Corporate Services D-ALiX (ITER Group) DARZ Data Castle Data11 Data4 Group DataBank Datacenter Groningen (Weserve) Datacenter United DataCenter Winterthur Datacentreplus Datagrex DataOne dataR DataVita DATAWIRE Datum Datacentres dc2scale Decima DECSIS Denv-R Digital Realty Digital Reef DOKOM 21 DTiX Echelon Data Centres EdgeConneX EdgeCore Internet Real Estate EID LLP Eircom Elmec Informatica EMC HostCo Energia Data Centre Eni envia TEL Eolas Equinix Espaciorack Espanix Etix Everywhere EURA DC Eurofiber Cloud Infra EVF Data Center EXE.IT SRL SB Extendo Datacenter Fastnet Fastweb Fibernet Fibra Medios Telecom FirstColo Foliateam Form8tion Data Centers Free Pro Friktoria Fujitsu Fulcrum Data Systems fullsave GIB-Solutions Global Service Provider Global Switch Global Technical Realty (GTR) Goodman GRASS-MERKUR Great Grey Investments Green Computing Green Datacenter Green Mountain Greenhouse Datacenters Groupe Asten Grupalia Internet S.A Grupo Trevenque GTP 3 Data Center GTT Communications Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group) Hetzner Online HiHo Hispaweb HostDime hosTELyon Hosting-UK (IOMART) Hostmein IKE hosttech Humber Tech Park Ibercom IBO ikoula Indectron Indra INFOMANIAK Ingenostrum Interconnect IOMART Ionos (Fasthosts) IP House Ipcore Datacenters IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg) IPTP Networks Irideos Iron Mountain ISPpro Internet IT Gate Italia Telecom Sparkle ITB2 Datacenters ITENOS Itility Itnet IWB J Mould Jaguar Network JCD Group K2 Data Centres Kao Data Keppel Data Centres KEVLINX Kwere II Lancom Lasercharm LCL Data Centers LDeX LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON) Lincoln Rackhouse Link Park Heathrow Lumen Technologies Maincubes Mainova WebHouse Malaga Data Center MAXNOD Merlin Properties MIX MK NETZDIENSTE Moresi myLoc managed IT (WIIT) Nabiax Naquadria Nation Data Center Nautilus Data Technologies NDC-GARBE Data Centers Nehos NET-BUILD Nethits` Telecom Netiwan NetTech DC Netwise Hosting NewTelco Nexeren (XEFI Formerly SHD Datacenter) Nexica - Econocom Group NIKHEF Hosting Nixval nLighten Node4 Noris Network NorthC NOS NS3 NTS Workspace NTT DATA Open Hub Med Orange Business Services Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited Panattoni Penta Infra Pfalzkom PGIM Real Estate Planet IC PlusServer Portugal Telecom (Altice) Portus Data Centers Prescient Data Centres Previder Prime Data Centers Proximity Data Centres Proximus Datacenter Pulsant Pure Data Center PYUR (HL KOMM) QTS Realty Trust Quetta Data Centers (AZORA) Rack One Rackspace Technology ratiokontakt Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG Redcentric Redwire DC REN Retelit Safe Hosts Internet Scaleway Datacenter SCC SDC Capital Partners Seeweb Segro ServeCentric ServerChoice Serverfarm ServerHouse Serverius Service Express (Blue Chip) SFR Business SilverEdge DC Six Degrees Smartdc Soltia Consulting SL SpeedBone STACK Infrastructure STACKIT Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner) Stellium Datacenters SunGard Availability Services SWISSCOLOCATION Swisscom Switch Datacenters Synapsecom Telecoms T5 Data Centers TAS TDF Telecom Italia Telehouse Telemaxx Telstra The Bunker (Cyberfort Group) Thesee Datacenter THG Hosting Tissat TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet Towernet infrastructures SL Trusted-Colo T-Systems TWLKOM Unidata University of Trento Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup GPI & ISA Unix-Solutions Vantage Data Centers Verne Global Vianova Viatel VIRTUS Data Centres Vitali WDC WIIT AG Wildcard Networks Wilton International WRN Broadcast XL360 Yondr Zayo Group
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN24102024004107003653ID1108815295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.