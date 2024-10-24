Poland Ready To Provide Extra Energy Supplies To Ukraine In Winter Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the challenging winter season, Warsaw is ready to provide additional electricity volumes to the Ukrainian side, namely from its own power plants.

The relevant statement was made by Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of Poland in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The EU treats this possible danger of the harsh winter very seriously. But it's also a question of what Poland can do extra in this process. So, for instance, we are asking our Ukrainian colleagues in the of to facilitate the export of energy, of the actual current, from our power plants, especially coal power plants. We are urging our Ukrainian partners in the ministry to ease the so-called auction system of energy supplies. And we are hoping very much that they conclude the relevant negotiations as soon as possible,” Lukasiewicz told.

In his words, energy safety in Ukraine will be“one of the three pillars” of Poland's goals and ambitions during its presidency.

“And also, we are just about to finish the transformation of the Ukrainian grid that can in the future be synchronized with the European system,” the Polish diplomat emphasized.

A reminder that Ukraine is working with European partners to increase electricity imports during the winter period.