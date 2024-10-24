Russians Launch Nine Assaults Near Vovchansk, Tykhe In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector of the front, the Russian forces launched nine assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe. Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 115 occupiers and 73 units of the enemy's military equipment.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the press service of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group.

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the pressure of the Russian forces. Over the past day, the enemy launched nine assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe. Russian occupiers conducted five airstrikes using five guided air bombs (KABs) and ten unguided rockets (NARs). They also carried out 41 kamikaze drone attacks and shelled Ukrainian defenders' positions 353 times," the statement reads.

It is noted that over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 115 occupiers, 73 units of enemy weaponry and military equipment, 72 personnel shelters, and one ammunition storage site.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces control the situation in Kharkiv region and continue to perform tasks to repel and contain the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the press service emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 24, 2024, amount to approximately 684,280 personnel, with 1,240 losses in the past day alone.