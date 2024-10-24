Over 500 Settlements In Ukraine In Blackout Due To War, Technical Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of October 24, as many as 532 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

"Yesterday, energy workers restored power to 16,121 consumers who had been left without electricity due hostilities and technical disruptions. By this morning, 532 settlements remain partially or completely without power due to combat operations and technical issues," the statement reads.

Power outages were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions due to shelling. Substations and overhead power lines were damaged.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of October 24, 88,200 consumers in Donetsk, 3,700 in Zaporizhzhia, about 7,300 in Sumy, 43,200 in Kharkiv, and 2,100 in Chernihiv are without electricity due to combat actions.

In Kherson, 3,600 consumers are without power, and more than 28,000 in the region.

Due to technical reasons, 111 consumers in Sumy are without electricity. In Zaporizhzhia, 2,600 consumers experienced outages, with partial power restoration.

As reported, as of the morning of October 24, electricity consumption in Ukraine remains at the same level as the previous day.