Measurement Criteria Proposed For Evaluating Azerbaijan's Business Environment

There should be measurement criteria for evaluating individual areas of the business environment in Azerbaijan.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, the head of the Secretariat of the Commission for Business Environment and International Ratings, made this statement at the meeting of the "Entering into Business" Working Group held today, Azernews reports.

"We ensure the active participation of interested parties, including the private sector, in the process of preparing reforms in the business sector. At the same time, we inform these parties about the implementation of reforms after their adoption," he noted.

According to V. Shikhaliyev, the private sector will play a significant role in expanding the recent reforms related to "Entering into Business," including the favorable opportunities created for the registration of foreign and local investment enterprises.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is expected to be included in the World Bank's "Business Ready" report in September 2025. In October of this year, the first edition of the new report, which includes 50 countries, was published. This report will replace the discontinued Doing Business report and is expected to cover more economies next year. "Business Ready" will focus on ten topics that encompass the stages of starting, continuing, closing, or restructuring any company's activities: business entry, business location, utilities, labor relations, financial services, international trade, taxation, market competition, dispute resolution, and bankruptcy.