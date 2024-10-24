Measurement Criteria Proposed For Evaluating Azerbaijan's Business Environment
Date
10/24/2024 7:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
There should be measurement criteria for evaluating individual
areas of the business environment in Azerbaijan.
Vusal Shikhaliyev, the head of the Secretariat of the Commission
for Business Environment and International Ratings, made this
statement at the meeting of the "Entering into Business" Working
Group held today, Azernews reports.
"We ensure the active participation of interested parties,
including the private sector, in the process of preparing reforms
in the business sector. At the same time, we inform these parties
about the implementation of reforms after their adoption," he
noted.
According to V. Shikhaliyev, the private sector will play a
significant role in expanding the recent reforms related to
"Entering into Business," including the favorable opportunities
created for the registration of foreign and local investment
enterprises.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan is expected to be included in
the World Bank's "Business Ready" report in September 2025. In
October of this year, the first edition of the new report, which
includes 50 countries, was published. This report will replace the
discontinued Doing Business report and is expected to cover more
economies next year. "Business Ready" will focus on ten topics that
encompass the stages of starting, continuing, closing, or
restructuring any company's activities: business entry, business
location, utilities, labor relations, financial services,
international trade, taxation, market competition, dispute
resolution, and bankruptcy.
