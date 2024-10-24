There's A Crisis In Special Educational Needs Provision: Here's The Situation Across The UK And Ireland

Author: Cathryn Knight

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In the UK and Ireland, children who have significant special educational needs and disabilities can receive their education outside mainstream school. This often takes place in“special schools” or“special classes”.

In the UK, as well as the Republic of Ireland, legislation sets out that children have the right to attend mainstream education. This right cannot be refused based on the complexity of the child's needs. However, many children are educated in specialist schools, and the devolved of the UK, and Ireland, have taken differing approaches to this provision.

But there is a problem. Across the UK and Ireland, there are far fewer places available in specialist schools and classes for the number of children identified with needs significant enough to warrant a place.

England

In 2010, then-prime minister David Cameron set out the aim to “end the bias” towards including children with special educational needs and disabilities in mainstream schools.

His government felt there had been an overemphasis on inclusion in mainstream schools. As a consequence, England has seen an expansion of specialist education provision. From 2015 to 2023, there has been a 47% increase in the number of pupils at special schools in England – from 109,177 to 161,072.

However, as of May 2024, 4,407 children across England were waiting for school places in specialist provision.

There has also been a large increase in the number of appeals against councils by parents or carers of children with special educational needs in England, challenging the decision made around a child's school placement and provision.

A new report from the National Audit Office on special educational needs suggests that the current system in England is unsustainable, with many councils set to run out of money by early 2026.

Wales

Wales has also seen a 25% increase in special school provision from 2017-18 to 2023-4.

However, there has recently been a large decrease in the number of learners being identified with additional learning needs. This has coincided with the introduction of a new additional learning needs system.

However, the proportion of all learners in special schools has increased . This means that this reduction in identification does not seem to have changed the number of those who require specialist placements.

Scotland

Scotland has taken a different route. Here, the legal right to mainstream schooling has been taken a step further: there is an underlying“presumption of mainstreaming” , in other words, a right to attend a mainstream school, although exceptions in which a specialist provision should be considered are set out.

This presumption of mainstreaming means that there has been a reduction in the number of special schools. However, alongside this there has been an increase in the proportion of children not spending time in mainstream classes.

There has been an increase in special needs provision in mainstream classes in Scotland. Evgeny Atamanenko/Shutterstock

This implies that more children are being educated in units attached to mainstream schools, without necessarily participating in mainstream classes. A recent review has raised concerns that the children with additional support needs in mainstream schools are not having their needs met.

Northern Ireland

The number of children with a statement of special educational needs in Northern Ireland increased by 24% in the five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22. A Department of Education official recently told the Education Committee of the NI Assembly that there was a need for an additional 1,000 places for children with SEN. This would require 66 new special school classes and 94 new specialist classes in mainstream schools.

Northern Ireland is addressing the increased demand for special school places by embarking on a programme to develop specialist provision in mainstream schools. It is important to note, however, that although attached to and often under the same roof as mainstream schools, these are separate, specialist classes for children whose needs would ordinarily have been met in special schools, if pupil places had been available.

Republic of Ireland

In the Irish republic , there has been a dramatic increase in demand for specialist provision. There has also been an increase in the number of special schools in recent years, from 123 in 2018-19 to 134 in 2024-25, and further schools are planned.

However, the challenges experienced by children with SEN in accessing school places continues. Some children are receiving home tuition grants because they don't have a school place , and even more students are waiting to secure a place for the school year 2024-25. To address this, the minister for education in Ireland is now able to compel schools to open special classes under amended legislation .

The challenge

The devolved governments of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, are committed to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities , which upholds the right to inclusive education for all learners. This includes the right to be educated without segregation.

Scotland have addressed this by reducing specialist provision – although there have been criticisms of how this has been implemented in practice. Elsewhere in the UK, the demand for specialist provision is leading to each government increasing the amount of specialist provision, as opposed to considering how the principles of inclusive education could be embedded in mainstream schools.

In line with guidance from the UN, it is important to consider how mainstream schools can effectively support and include all learners. If these schools are designed to better accommodate a broader range of learners, the need for specialist placements could well decrease.

However, criticisms of the Scottish system show that without adequate support, placing children with special educational needs in mainstream schools is not enough for students to feel fully included.