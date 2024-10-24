Kuwait National Guard Attends Annual FIEP Conference In Italy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of Kuwait National Guard Lieutenant General Eng. Hashem Al-Rifai, along with a delegation, participated in the 30th annual of the International Association of Gendarmeries and Forces with Military Status (FIEP), held in Italy.

During the conference, the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella welcomed Al-Raifai who conveyed to the Italian President the greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Al-Rifai praised the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and Italy, and Italy's efforts in hosting the conference and supporting security cooperation during its presidency of the organization.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Guard noted that Kuwait has been a member of FIEP for five years and recalled Kuwait's successful hosting of the FIEP Human Resources Conference last year, which saw participation from 14 member countries.

Al-Raifai noted that the conference saw the presidency transition from Italy to France, with the upcoming session focusing on addressing challenges posed by artificial intelligence, irregular migration, and environmental issues.

Al-Rifai expressed gratitude to the conference organizers and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly the Embassy of Kuwait in Italy, for their efforts in facilitating the National Guard's participation in the event. (end)

