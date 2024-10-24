عربي


Resume Trading For The Storebrand Funds


10/24/2024 7:02:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lysaker, 24 October 2024

The suspension is lifted for the five below funds, and the live trading on nasdaq Copenhagen can resume.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, ...

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.


