Northrop Grumman Releases Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its third quarter 2024 results. A copy of the release has been furnished in the company's Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at .

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on . To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register.

