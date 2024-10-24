Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.: Increases For Ten Consecutive Years With 5% Rise In Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Fidelity Bankers, we are proud to announce our fourth quarter cash dividend increase, marking ten consecutive years of increasing and a more than doubling of the dividend paid over the period. This milestone reflects ongoing targeted reinvestment from the creation of sustainable value to our shareholders and the communities we serve," shared Daniel J. Santaniello, President & Chief Executive Officer. "As we look toward future growth, we remain deeply grateful for the continued support of our dedicated Bankers, valued clients, loyal shareholders, and the communities we serve."

The cash dividend of $0.40 per share is payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank's 21 full-service community banking offices, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services and digital account opening through online banking and mobile app.

