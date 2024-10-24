Cyclone Dana Upgraded To 'Very Severe Storm' Puri, Cuttack, Hooghly, Kolkata On 'Red Alert'. Full IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IMD Alert on Cyclone Dana: According to cyclone trackers, Cyclone Dana has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm as it nears the coastline. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the affected regions.

Path and Impact of Cyclone Dana

The Severe Cyclonic Storm“Dana” is expected to move north-northwestward and make landfall along the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal, specifically between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara. This is anticipated to occur late on the night of October 24 into the morning of October 25, 2024, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Cyclone Dana: Rainfall Predictions

IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on October 24 and 25, 2024. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for severe weather conditions and stay updated on the latest forecasts.



Extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21 cm) at Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on 24 and 25 October.



Extremely heavy rainfall over South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura districts of Gangetic West Bengal on 24 and 25 October.

Moderate rainfall at most places is likely over south Jharkhand with heavy rainfall at isolated places on 24October and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 25 October.

South Peninsular India



Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and decrease thereafter.



Very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe on 24 and 25 October.

Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on 24 and 25 October, South Interior Karnataka on 24 October, and over Kerala, Mahe during 26-27 October.

Northeast India



Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 2 days and isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh and decrease thereafter.



Heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 24 October.

Central, West & Northwest India

No significant rainfall likely over these regions during the week.

