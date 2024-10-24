Expanded BRICS Shows Islamic Shift, Criticizes Israel, Omits Mention Of Hamas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, marks a notable development in global power structures. The bloc's expansion now includes eleven nations.



The addition of countries such as Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates has increased the representation of Muslim-majority states within BRICS. Saudi Arabia is also expected to join soon, further diversifying the group's composition.



This expansion has introduced new dynamics into BRICS, which originally balanced Western-aligned democracies with Eastern powers.



At the summit, BRICS members issued a declaration condemning Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for an immediate cessation of operations and unrestricted humanitarian aid.



The document deliberately excluded any reference to Hamas , the instigator of the conflict, as well as Hezbollah, financed by Iran.







The summit's outcomes also reflected a cautious approach to other global issues. For instance, while the declaration referenced previous UN discussions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it did not take a definitive stance.



This reflects BRICS' historical tendency to prioritize the interests of its members, such as Russia, which is often described as a 'non-interventionist approach.' Economically, the expanded BRICS now holds significant influence over global oil reserves and trade routes.

Evolving Dynamics and Geopolitical Influence of BRICS

The financial power brought by new members through sovereign wealth funds and petroleum revenues presents a challenge. This shift threatens traditional Western financial dominance.



Culturally, the bloc's decision-making processes may increasingly reflect diverse values, including those from Islamic and Eastern traditions. This shift suggests potential changes in how BRICS positions itself on various international issues.



BRICS expressed concern about Palestinian civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, supporting South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. However, it did not address Hamas' actions or the ongoing hostage situation.



Additionally, the summit condemned Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Lebanon but did not mention Iran's missile attacks on Israel or its support for regional militant groups.



These developments within BRICS indicate an evolving role in global affairs, potentially challenging Western-led international order. The bloc's growing membership and economic clout may influence diplomatic and economic relationships in the coming years.



Overall, the summit underscores BRICS' transition from an economic partnership to a more prominent geopolitical entity.



Its selective criticism and diverse membership highlight shifting global power dynamics that could reshape international relations.

MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108815097