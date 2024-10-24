AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The Q3 2024
Date
10/24/2024 6:46:15 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 24 October 2024 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, and Margus Schults, the member of the Management Board introduced the results of the third quarter of 2024. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.
The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at .
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Attachment
AS Tallink Grupp Q3 2024 Webinar Presentation
MENAFN24102024004107003653ID1108815083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.