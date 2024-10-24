عربي


AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The Q3 2024


10/24/2024 6:46:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 24 October 2024 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, and Margus Schults, the member of the Management Board introduced the results of the third quarter of 2024. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at .

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...

Attachment

  • AS Tallink Grupp Q3 2024 Webinar Presentation

