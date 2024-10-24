VIAVI Selected By Telefónica HISPAM To Provide Advanced, Automated Network Inventory Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) today announced an agreement to provide automated inventory management capabilities leveraging VIAVI NITRO® AIOps for Telefónica Hispanoamérica (HISPAM), the Telefónica Group unit with operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The AIOps Inventory Management solution will manage both passive and active network components for Telefónica HISPAM across all domains including Radio, Core, IP, Transmission, Microwave, and Fiber Optics, and will also provide IP Address Management (IPAM). The solution auto-discovers and catalogs physical assets, software assets, virtual devices, and networks, as well as the way in which everything is connected.

"Telefónica HISPAM maintains a commitment to build a modern and efficient OSS architecture, and to accomplish this we rely on extensive engineering expertise as well as the proven reliability, convenience and ease-of-use given to us by VIAVI and their AIOps solution," said Gabriel Rodriguez, Head of OSS Systems for Telefónica HISPAM. "We are rapidly expanding our regional network, and innovations from VIAVI will have a significant impact on improving the service and reliability we offer our subscribers."

NITRO AIOps Inventory Management acts as a bridge between assurance and inventory management, bringing all network parameters together in a single pane of glass and providing true end-to-end visibility of resources and services. The solution provides a range of AI/ML-centric capabilities that can manage multi-vendor, multi-technology, multi-domain network data sources, providing an end-to-end view of the entire network. Users can leverage patented VIAVI topology algorithms to ensure reliable network operation.

"We are pleased to win this opportunity to work with Telefónica HISPAM and look forward to showcasing how automated tools like NITRO AIOps can quickly identify and address complex network issues, often before they impact users, leading to faster resolution times and a reduction in the impact of network problems," said Deepak Shahane, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Enablement, VIAVI. "Within a broader network automation dynamic, NITRO AIOps meets Telefónica HISPAM's real-time requirements to achieve complete network situational awareness."

NITRO AIOps helps address critical challenges with proactive monitoring and optimization of the network, identifying potential bottlenecks and anomalies while ensuring seamless network operations and consistent, high-quality service delivery.

AI-driven analytics will aid Telefónica HISPAM in capacity planning and resource management, real-time anomaly and issue detection that minimizes downtime and disruptions, and predictive maintenance and quality assurance that leads to improved service quality and reduced operational costs.

