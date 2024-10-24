Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Margin Expands To 3.51%; Return On Average Assets Of 1.32%

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Corp. (the“Company” or“Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated (the“Bank”), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)



Net income of $27.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. Core net income1 of $28.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share.

Deposits and Liquidity



Total deposits increased $145.6 million, or 2.0%, to $7.6 billion including a $51.3 million decline in Brokered CDs.

Excluding Brokered CDs, on-balance sheet deposits increased $196.9 million, or 2.7%, to $7.5 billion.

Political deposits increased $231.9 million, or 13%, to $2.0 billion, which includes both on and off-balance sheet deposits.

Off-balance sheet deposits increased $114.1 million, or 11%, to $1.2 billion, comprised of both transactional political deposits and other segment deposits. Average cost of deposits, excluding Brokered CDs, increased 3 basis points to 151 basis points, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 51% of total deposits excluding Brokered CDs.

Assets and Margin



Net loans receivable increased $78.0 million, or 1.8%, to $4.5 billion.

Excluding a $40.9 million package of low yielding residential loans marked-to-market and moved to held-for-sale, net loans receivable increased $118.9 million or 2.7%.

Total PACE assessments grew $10.6 million, or 0.9%, to $1.2 billion.

Net interest income grew $2.9 million, or 4.2%, to $72.1 million. Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.51%.

Capital and R eturns



Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.63%, increased by 21 basis points, and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.82%.

Tangible common equity1 ratio of 8.14%, representing an eighth consecutive quarter of improvement.

Tangible book value per share1 increased $1.69, or 8.2%, to $22.29, and has increased $4.87, or 27.9% since September 2023. Strong core return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.04% and core return on average assets1 of 1.33%.

________________________

1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website,





Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our third quarter financial results continue to demonstrate that Amalgamated remains positioned to achieve sustainable earnings and profitability. During the quarter, we delivered outstanding deposit and loan growth, strong profitability and returns, and a growing capital base that positions us to invest in our strategic initiatives which will sustain our growth into the future.”

Third Quarter Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $27.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The $1.1 million increase during the quarter was primarily driven by a $3.2 million increase in non-core ICS One-Way Sell fee income from our off-balance sheet deposits, a $2.9 million increase in net interest income, a $1.3 million decrease in provision for credit losses, and a $0.7 million increase in non-core income from solar tax equity investments, which was expected. This was offset by a $4.3 million reduction in fair value on a pool of lower yielding residential loans moved to held for sale, a $1.5 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $1.3 million increase in income tax expense, and a $0.5 million increase in losses on securities sales.

Core net income1 for the third quarter of 2024 was $28.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Excluded from core net income for the quarter, pre-tax, was $8.1 million of ICS One-Way Sell fee income, a $4.3 million reduction in fair value of held for sale residential loans, $3.2 million of losses on the sale of securities, $1.1 million of accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments, $0.7 million of gains on subordinated debt repurchases, and $0.2 million in severance costs. Excluded from core net income for the second quarter of 2024, pre-tax, was $4.9 million of ICS One-Way Sell fee income, $2.7 million of losses on the sale of securities, $1.8 million of accelerated depreciation from our solar tax equity investments, $0.4 million of gains on subordinated debt repurchases.

Net interest income was $72.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $69.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Loan interest income increased $2.8 million and loan yields increased 11 basis points mainly as a result of a $86.7 million increase in average loan balances. Adjusted for two discrete items; the effect of $2.1 million of accelerated amortization related to purchase premiums last quarter and the recognition in the current quarter of a $1.3 million acceleration of deferred costs on certain loans, loan interest income increased by $2.1 million in the quarter. Interest income on securities increased $1.7 million driven by an increase in the average balance of securities of $79.7 million. Interest expense on total interest-bearing deposits increased $1.2 million driven by a 26 basis point increase in cost despite a decrease in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits of $235.6 million. The increase in deposit cost was primarily related to adjustments to rates on money market products and select non-time deposit accounts late in second quarter and early in the current quarter. The decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by a mix shift as newly raised political deposits were mainly non-interest-bearing whereas related outflows were mainly interest-bearing. Additionally, the average balance on Brokered CD's declined $25.0 million as certain long-term issuances were called. The average balance of borrowings also decreased $32.6 million, now substantially consisting of lower-cost subordinated debt.

Net interest margin was 3.51% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 5 basis points from 3.46% in the second quarter of 2024. As noted above, there were two discrete items that affected the third quarter and second quarter margin. Excluding these discrete items, net interest margin improved 2 basis points from the prior quarter, all else equal. Prepayment penalties had no impact on our net interest margin in the third quarter of 2024, which is the same as in the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled an expense of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to an expense of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The expense in the third quarter was primarily driven by charge-offs on our consumer solar and small business portfolios, and updates to CECL model assumptions, offset by decreases in reserves for unfunded loan commitments.

Non-interest income was $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding all non-core income adjustments noted above, core non-interest income1 was $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to higher commercial banking fees, increased fees from our treasury investment services, and modestly higher income from our trust business.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $41.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2024. Core non-interest expense1 for the third quarter of 2024 was $40.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by a $0.7 million increase in compensation and employee benefits expense due to strategic new hires and corporate performance accruals, as well as higher data processing expense related to the advance of digital initiatives scheduled for 2025.

Our provision for income tax expense was $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 26.9%. In the prior quarter, there were $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits resulting in an effective tax rate of 25.2%, or 26.6% excluding the discrete items.

Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary

Total assets were $8.4 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $8.3 billion at June 30, 2024, which modestly grew the balance sheet above its target range but also carried $40.9 million in loans held for sale related to the residential loan sale that settled shortly after the quarter closed. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $91.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $24.1 million increase in securities, and a $78.0 million increase in net loans receivable. Additionally, deposits excluding Brokered CDs increased by $196.9 million while Brokered CDs decreased $51.3 million, and borrowings decreased by $8.8 million. Our off-balance sheet deposits increased by $114.1 million, or 11%, to $1.2 billion.

Total net loans receivable, at September 30, 2024 were $4.5 billion, an increase of $78.0 million, or 1.8% for the quarter. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $60.8 million increase in multifamily loans, a $46.0 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, and a $37.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by an $11.1 million decrease in consumer solar loans, and a $54.3 million decrease in residential loans, primarily due to the noted loan pool sale. During the quarter, criticized or classified loans decreased $5.9 million, largely related to a $6.9 million note sale (with a related fully reserved $4.5 million charge-off) on a legacy non-accrual leveraged loan. Additionally, payoffs of two delinquent commercial and industrial loans totaling $1.7 million and charge-offs of smaller commercial and industrial loans totaling $1.0 million were offset by the downgrade of one $3.2 million multifamily loan to substandard and accruing and downgrades of small business loans totaling $1.1 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 were $7.6 billion, an increase of $145.6 million, or 2.0%, during the quarter. Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs increased by $196.9 million to $7.5 billion, or a 2.7% increase. Including accounts currently held off-balance sheet, deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $231.9 million during this quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 50% of average total deposits and 51% of ending total deposits for the quarter, excluding Brokered CDs, contributing to an average cost of total deposits of 158 basis points. Super-core deposits2 totaled approximately $4.5 billion, had a weighted average life of 16 years, and comprised 60% of total deposits, excluding Brokered CDs. Total uninsured deposits were $4.5 billion, comprising 59% of total deposits.

Nonperforming assets totaled $28.6 million, or 0.34% of period-end total assets at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.1 million, compared with $35.7 million, or 0.43% on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the note sale mentioned above, a $0.2 million decrease in residential real estate nonaccrual loans, a $0.2 million decrease in consumer and consumer solar nonaccrual loans, offset by a $0.3 million increase in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

During the quarter, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $1.9 million to $61.5 million. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.35%, a decrease of 7 basis points from 1.42% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of a release of reserves from the previously noted legacy leveraged commercial and industrial note sale, which carried a reserve of $4.5 million.

________________________

2 Refer to Terminology on page 6 for definitions of certain terms used in this release.





Capital Quarterly Summary

As of September 30, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 13.82%, the Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 16.25%, and the Tier 1 Leverage Capital ratio was 8.63%, compared to 13.48%, 16.04% and 8.42%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2024 was $698.3 million, an increase of $52.2 million during the quarter. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily driven by $27.9 million of net income for the quarter and a $26.9 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax effected mark-to-market on our available for sale securities portfolio, offset by $3.7 million in dividends paid at $0.12 per outstanding share.

Tangible book value per share was $22.29 as of September 30, 2024 compared to $20.61 as of June 30, 2024. Tangible common equity1 improved to 8.14% of tangible assets, compared to 7.66% as of June 30, 2024.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)