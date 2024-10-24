Afghanistan Condemns Terror Attack In Turkish Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Oct 24 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government's of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned a attack in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, the ministry said in a statement.

At least five people were killed and 22 others wounded in the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TUSAS) in Ankara, the Turkish interior said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

"While condemning this attack, the ministry extends its condolences to the and people of Turkey, as well as to the bereaved families," said the statement.