Afghanistan Condemns Terror Attack In Turkish Capital
Date
10/24/2024 6:30:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Oct 24 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned a terrorist attack in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, the ministry said in a statement.
At least five people were killed and 22 others wounded in the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TUSAS) in Ankara, the Turkish interior Minister said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.
"While condemning this attack, the ministry extends its condolences to the government and people of Turkey, as well as to the bereaved families," said the statement.
MENAFN24102024000231011071ID1108815015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.