Beam Global Announces Appointment Of Sales Veteran To Lead And Expand Internal And External Sales Teams

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of and security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Lovsted as Vice President of Sales. In this role Mr. Lovsted will spearhead Beam Global's sales strategy to expand the company's footprint in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and energy security markets.

Mr. Lovsted is a proven leader in managing sales for large enterprises and in emerging markets with over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the technology sector. He is recognized for his ability to transform sales organizations and deliver exceptional results, most recently, as Vice President of Sales at Nice North America LLC, previously known as Nortek Security & Control, LLC, one of the largest smart commercial and industrial solutions manufacturing companies in the world. Mr. Lovsted managed a portfolio of products including partnerships with ADT, Brinks Home, Samsung and TELUS, responsible for approximately $500M in annual revenue. His expertise spans various industries including transportation, storage and security technologies where he has been instrumental in launching innovative products and driving significant revenue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our team at a pivotal moment for Beam Global, to drive growth in commercial and government sectors through optimizing our internal team's capabilities and, importantly, through the force multiplication effect of engaging agents, resellers and distributors,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“Andy's proven track record in driving high-performance teams and his extensive experience in growing distribution networks in the technology and automation sectors make him uniquely qualified to scale our sales programs and capture new opportunities in the rapidly expanding markets we target.”

“I'm excited to join Beam Global as the company continues its leadership in providing rapidly deployed, scalable and sustainable EV charging, smart city and energy storage solutions,” said Mr. Lovsted.“The rapid adoption of electric vehicles, increased electrical capacity requirements and evermore challenging environmental conditions make me confident that Beam Global's innovative products are well-positioned to meet the growing demand while creating a fantastic growth engine. Building a sales team that gets to sell industry leading, unique and patented products that are highly relevant, is exciting, fun and rewarding. I look forward to being at the sharp end of the company's mission of providing sustainable energy solutions.”

Throughout his career Mr. Lovsted has demonstrated an ability to build and execute effective go-to-market strategies, foster key industry relationships and implement transformative sales initiatives. He focuses on maximizing efficiency, driving accountability and implementing strategic change management to optimize team performance. His background includes driving significant sales and marketing and business development for Hewlett Packard, Seagate, Siemens, Nice and others where he has built and led teams of 100+. Mr. Lovsted holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from San Diego State University.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) .

