West Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Results, Increases Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance And Declares Fourth-Quarter 2024 Dividend

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Services, (NYSE: WST ) today announced its results for the third-quarter 2024 and declared a fourth-quarter 2024 dividend.

Third-Quarter 2024 Summary (comparisons to prior-year period)



of $746.9 million declined 0.1%; organic net sales decline was 0.5%.

Reported-diluted EPS of $1.85, compared to $2.14 in the same period last year.

Adjusted-diluted EPS of $1.85, compared to $2.16 in the same period last year.

As a result of favorable currency movements, the Company increased its full year 2024 net sales guidance range to $2.875 billion to $2.905 billion, up from its previous guidance range of $2.870 billion to $2.900 billion.

The Company increased its full-year 2024 adjusted-diluted EPS guidance range to $6.55 to $6.75, up from its previous guidance range of $6.35 to $6.65. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a fourth-quarter 2024 dividend of $0.21 per share, a 5.0% increase over the $0.20 per share paid in each of the four preceding quarters. This is the thirty-second consecutive annual increase in the Company's dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2024.

Eric M. Green, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board commented; "We are pleased to report solid third quarter results. Our West team across the globe continues to execute at a high-level, motivated by our purpose of improving patient lives. A key aspect of our strategy is West's team of scientific thought leaders and technical experts who continue to drive strong partnership and close collaboration with our customers. This reinforces my confidence in West's execution capabilities, as we continue to deliver our proven market-led strategy and attractive long-term potential."

Proprietary Products Segment

Net sales declined by 0.2% to $601.4 million. Organic net sales decline was 0.5%. High-value products (components and devices) represented over 75% of segment net sales in the period led by customer demand for self-injection device platforms.

The Generics market unit had a mid-single digit organic net sales decline, driven by lower volumes of

NovaBrand products. The Biologics market unit had a low-single digit organic net sales decline, driven by lower sales of FluroTec®, Westar® and NovaPure® products, offset by an increase in sales of self-injection device platforms. The Pharma market unit saw mid-single digit organic net sales growth, driven by an increase in sales of NovaBrand products and Administrative Systems.

Contract-Manufactured Products Segment

Net sales grew by 0.4% to $145.5 million. Organic net sales were consistent with our performance in the third quarter of last year. Segment performance was driven by growth in self-injection devices for obesity and diabetes, offset by a decrease in sales of healthcare diagnostic devices.

Financial Highlights (first nine months of 2024)

Operating cash flow was $463.3 million, a decrease of 13.8%. Capital expenditures were $272.1 million, an increase of 7.4% over the same period last year. Free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) was $191.2 million, a decline of 32.7%.

During the first nine months of 2024, the Company repurchased 1,409,786 shares for $506.5 million at an average share price of $359.24 under its share repurchase program.

Full-Year 2024 Updated Financial Guidance



As a result of favorable currency movements, the Company increased its full year 2024 net sales guidance range to $2.875 billion to $2.905 billion, compared to a prior range of $2.870 billion to $2.900 billion.



Anticipating a decrease of approximately 1.5% to 2% for organic net sales.

Net sales guidance includes an estimated full-year 2024 headwind of approximately $1.0 million based on current foreign currency exchange rates, compared to previous guidance of a headwind of approximately $5.0 million.

Full-year 2024 adjusted-diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $6.55 to $6.75, compared to prior guidance range of $6.35 to $6.65.



Our updated adjusted-diluted EPS guidance incorporates a foreign currency exchange rate headwind of $0.02, compared to prior guidance which anticipated a foreign currency exchange rate headwind of $0.03.



The updated guidance also includes EPS of $0.26 associated with first nine-months 2024 tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

For the fourth-quarter 2024, our EPS guidance range assumes a tax rate of 22% and does not include potential additional tax benefits from stock-based compensation. Any tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation beyond those recorded in the first nine-months of 2024 would provide a positive adjustment to our full-year adjusted-diluted EPS guidance. Full-year 2024 capital spending guidance is unchanged and is expected to be $375 million.

Third-Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

