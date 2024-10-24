Emeren To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") ( ) (NYSE: ), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the U.S. stock close on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The Company will hold a call to discuss the financial results at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

What:

Emeren Group Ltd Third Quarter (ended September 30, 2024) Call

When:

4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, 2024

Webcast:



Participant Online Registration :



Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at .

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL ), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle - from development through construction to financing - we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



Emeren Group Ltd - Investor Relations

+1 (925) 425-7335

[email protected]



The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak

+1 (323) 240-5796

[email protected]

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd

