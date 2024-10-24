Gogoro To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 14Th At 7 A.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® (Nasdaq: GGR ), a global leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that it will release its results for the third quarter 2024 before markets open on November 14, 2024. Gogoro's management team will hold an Webcast at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November

14, 2024 to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What:

Date of Gogoro Q3 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Thursday, November

14, 2024

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time

Webcast:

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks thereafter.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized by Fortune as a "Change the World 2024" company; Fast Company as "Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company of 2024"; Frost & Sullivan as the "2024 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and,

MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2024, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information,

visit

and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro .

