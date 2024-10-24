Paper Excellence Group Rebrands As Domtar

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unveils New Brand Identity Representing Bright Company FutureLeading Go-To-Market Brands Largely Remain in Place

FORT MILL,

S.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Paper Excellence Group today announced the operational integration of the recently acquired Domtar Corporation (and other entities) and Resolute Forest Products with the legacy Paper Excellence business, forming a leading, unified forest products company in North America. This integration represents a strategic alignment of the companies' strengths, resources and expertise, creating a stronger organization poised for future growth and innovation, while maintaining the highest levels of environmental stewardship. Together, the companies will now be doing business as Domtar.

We are the fiber for the future

Corporate Fact Sheet (CNW Group/Resolute FP Canada Inc.)

Continue ReadingView PDF

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Domtar's new brand identity symbolizes the combined legacy, shared values and forward-looking vision of the three organizations. The new logo reflects the spirit of collaboration, sustainability and commitment to excellence that will define Domtar's future. The inclusion of a seedling in the logo represents the company's commitment to nurturing potential and fostering growth, symbolizing the start of something new and the continuous journey toward flourishing success. It also signifies an important evolution, capturing the essence of the gradual development of our legacy companies and the natural progression from a small, humble beginning to a thriving, mature global organization.

"Today marks a new and important chapter in Domtar's journey, representing the bright future ahead of us," said John D. Williams, non-executive chairman of the Management Board of Domtar (and its sister organizations). "As a fully integrated company, we are better positioned to deliver for our customers, strengthen relationships with our key stakeholders and drive innovation across our industry. As a result of the integration, we now have a company that boasts the best of our three legacy companies and is poised to pursue and achieve future growth and success. Our new brand is a reflection of our shared mission to lead with purpose and impact."

Domtar will continue to serve pulp, paper, packaging, tissue and wood products markets, leveraging its expanded capabilities to offer enhanced products and services to clients worldwide. Products will be marketed under their legacy names, and commercial information will be updated on the Domtar website in the coming weeks; until then, information will be available on the legacy platforms.

Domtar will maintain its corporate offices in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Richmond, British Columbia, and Montreal, Quebec. There will be no changes to the company's physical location or production footprint as a result of this announcement.

The company's commitment to sustainability and community investment will continue to be a core focus as it moves forward under the new brand.

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of about 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 9.1 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and approximately 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence, Domtar and Resolute Forest Products.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering sustainable, high-quality and cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is committed to turning sustainable wood fiber into everyday essential products. Domtar's principal executive office is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Resolute FP Canada Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED