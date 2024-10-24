Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024



Third quarter net income of $20.5 million ;

Third quarter per diluted common share of $0.68 ;

Annualized return on third quarter average assets of 0.98% ;

Annualized return on third quarter average tangible common equity of 13.69% (1) ; and Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.09% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Southside reported net income of $20.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.1 million, or 11.2%, compared to $18.4 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.08, or 13.3%, to $0.68 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $0.60 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 10.13%, compared to 9.50% for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average assets was 0.98% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.93% for the same period in 2023.

“Third quarter financial results were highlighted by a linked quarter $1.86 million increase in net interest income, a linked quarter eight basis point increase in our net interest margin to 2.95%, earnings per share of $0.68, a 13.69% return on average tangible equity(1), and continued strong asset quality,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside.“During the quarter we sold $28 million of lower yielding municipal securities, unwound the related fair value swaps and recorded a loss of $1.9 million. The proceeds were reinvested in higher yielding agency mortgage-backed securities. In addition, we recorded an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of available for sale (“AFS”) municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps on October 1.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Net income was $20.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $18.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $2.1 million, or 11.2%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.68 and $0.60 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase in net income was a result of the increase in net interest income and the decrease in provision for credit losses, partially offset by the decrease in noninterest income and increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were 0.98% and 10.13%, respectively, compared to 0.93% and 9.50%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.94% and 51.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 54.86% and 52.29%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 54.90% and 52.71%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $55.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 4.1%, from the same period in 2023. The increase in net interest income was due to the increases in the average balance and the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 3.5%, compared to $53.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, largely due to the increase in the average yield on our interest earning assets and the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the decrease in the average balance of interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.85% and 3.02%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 2.74% and 2.87%, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 24.6%, compared to $10.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to a net loss on sale of securities AFS and decreases in other noninterest income and deposit services income, partially offset by an increase in brokerage services income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $3.4 million, or 29.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and decreases in other noninterest income and bank owned life insurance income related to a $1.0 million death benefit realized in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in other noninterest income for both periods was primarily due to an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of AFS municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps on October 1.

Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 2.2%, to $36.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $35.6 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense, professional fees, net occupancy expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $0.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to increases in other noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits expense and professional fees.

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million, or 40.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $0.8 million, or 15.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 14.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and increased slightly from 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Net income was $66.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $69.4 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 3.8%. Earnings per diluted common share were $2.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.24 for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 1.8%. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of the decrease in noninterest income and increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by the decrease in provision for credit losses and the increase in net interest income. Returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 1.06% and 11.19%, respectively, compared to 1.20% and 12.21%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.56% and 53.35%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 53.99% and 51.44%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $162.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $160.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.9 million, or 1.2%, due to increases in the average balance and the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.76% and 2.90%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.95% and 3.13%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income was $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 11.6%, compared to $33.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to decreases in the net gain on sale of equity securities, other noninterest income and deposit services income and a loss on sale of loans, partially offset by a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS and an increase in brokerage services income. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily due to an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of AFS municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps on October 1.

Noninterest expense was $109.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $105.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $3.6 million, or 3.4%. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in professional fees, net occupancy expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense, and amortization of intangibles.

Income tax expense increased $2.0 million, or 16.3%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Our ETR was approximately 17.6% and 15.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The higher ETR for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At September 30, 2024, Southside had $8.36 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $7.97 billion at September 30, 2023.

Loans at September 30, 2024 were $4.58 billion, an increase of $157.4 million, or 3.6%, compared to $4.42 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, loans decreased $11.3 million, or 0.2%, due to decreases of $50.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $14.9 million in municipal loans, $2.4 million in loans to individuals and $1.0 million in commercial loans. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $39.8 million in construction loans and $17.4 million in 1-4 family residential loans.

Securities at September 30, 2024 were $2.70 billion, an increase of $53.4 million, or 2.0%, compared to $2.64 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, securities decreased $15.1 million, or 0.6%, from $2.71 billion at June 30, 2024.

Deposits at September 30, 2024 were $6.44 billion, an increase of $86.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to $6.35 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $60.2 million, or 0.9%, from $6.50 billion at June 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2024, we had 179,214 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $32,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 35.9% as of September 30, 2024. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 19.2% as of September 30, 2024. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 21.4% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits remained consistent at 3.01%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased one basis point from 2.39% in the prior quarter to 2.38%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 83 basis points, from 2.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to 2.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 75 basis points, from 1.62% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to 2.37% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.23 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 were $7.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, an increase of $3.3 million, or 74.8%, compared to $4.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets increased $0.7 million, or 10.7%, from $6.9 million at June 30, 2024 due primarily to an increase of $1.1 million, or 18.7%, in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by decreases of $0.1 million in restructured loans and $0.3 million in other real estate owned.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $42.4 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of total assets was primarily due to the increased economic concerns forecasted in the CECL model specific to office and multifamily markets in metro areas. The allowance for loan losses was $41.8 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at September 30, 2023.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $2.3 million, compared to a provision of $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and a reversal of provision of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.6 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.3 million and $3.9 million at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on August 8, 2024, which was paid on September 5, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of August 22, 2024.

_______________

(1) Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the“Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.36 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 54 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.36 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 54 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at . Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.

