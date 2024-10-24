CCTV+: Soar Up To The New Track
10/24/2024 5:35:47 AM
BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a representative of new quality productive forces, the low-altitude Economy
has become an important direction to foster new drivers.
The low-altitude economy has diverse applications in various fields, such as air tours, pilot license training, aerial photography and survey, power line patrol, UAV performance, and UAV short-distance transport.
Gongqingcheng, a vibrant young city, has been actively promoting the development of the low-altitude economy. It has
established
the first low-altitude economic industrial park in Jiangxi with high standards, and completed
Jiangxi's first market-oriented,
A1-class runway general airport around Poyang Lake. These initiatives
aim to
accelerate the formation of industrial cluster effects and innovative ecosystems for the low-altitude economy.
