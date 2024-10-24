عربي


CCTV+: Soar Up To The New Track

10/24/2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a representative of new quality productive forces, the low-altitude Economy has become an important direction to foster new drivers.

The low-altitude economy has diverse applications in various fields, such as air tours, pilot license training, aerial photography and survey, power line patrol, UAV performance, and UAV short-distance transport.

Gongqingcheng, a vibrant young city, has been actively promoting the development of the low-altitude economy. It has
established
the first low-altitude economic industrial park in Jiangxi with high standards, and completed
Jiangxi's first market-oriented,
A1-class runway general airport around Poyang Lake. These initiatives
aim to
accelerate the formation of industrial cluster effects and innovative ecosystems for the low-altitude economy.

SOURCE CCTV+

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

