Cop Injured In Accidental Grenade Explosion In J&K’S Baramulla

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) A policeman was on Thursday when a grenade went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Officials said the policeman was injured when a grenade went off accidentally in the 'Malkhana' of the court complex in the town.

“At around 1.05 p.m., a grenade went off accidentally in the 'Malkhana' of court complex in Baramulla town. The injured policeman was on duty when the accident happened. People are advised not to pay any heed to rumours. The situation in the town is completely under control,” the officials said.

Malkhana is the judicial storeroom where seized items are kept in custody till the matter pertaining to such items is decided by the court.

Rumour mongers have become active of late because of the disturbing dastardly attack by terrorists on unarmed, innocent civilian workers of APCO infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Seven people -- six non-local workers and a local doctor -- were killed and four injured when two foreign terrorists entered the workers' camp and resorted to indiscriminate firing inside the camp on Sunday.

Police on Wednesday released the photographs of the two foreign terrorists involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, a non-local labourer was injured on Thursday in firing by terrorists in Tral area of Pulwama district. The incident occurred in Batgund village.

The injured labourer was shifted to hospital where doctors said he had sustained a minor injury on one of his fingers and was out of danger.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took a security review meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by senior police officers. The Lt Governor ordered a security audit of all infrastructure projects in the union territory.

He also directed the setting up of checkposts, night patrolling and regular area domination to ensure security for workers of infrastructure projects.

L-G Manoj Sinha told the senior police officers that the ecosystem of terror together with those aiding and abetting terrorism must be completely dismantled.